British pharma giant AstraZeneca to invest $2.5 billion in new China hub

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced on Friday that it will invest $2.5 billion in a research and development center in Beijing, China.

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Friday said that it will invest $2.5 billion in a research and development center in Chinese capital Beijing.

The new hub is expected to take AstraZeneca's Beijing workforce to around 1,700 employees.

Don't miss AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot interview live on CNBC International at 11:30 a.m. London time / 7:30 a.m. ET.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This breaking news story is being updated.