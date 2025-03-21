Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

British pharma giant AstraZeneca to invest $2.5 billion in new China hub

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Outside the Macclesfield factory of AstraZeneca.
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced on Friday that it will invest $2.5 billion in a research and development center in Beijing, China.

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Friday said that it will invest $2.5 billion in a research and development center in Chinese capital Beijing.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The new hub is expected to take AstraZeneca's Beijing workforce to around 1,700 employees.

Don't miss AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot interview live on CNBC International at 11:30 a.m. London time / 7:30 a.m. ET.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us