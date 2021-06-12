Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Branson's Virgin Orbit in Talks With Former Goldman Partner's SPAC for $3 Billion Deal to Go Public

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters
  • Virgin Orbit, the satellite launching spinoff of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, is in advanced discussions to go public at about a $3 billion valuation through a SPAC, CNBC confirmed on Saturday.
  • The SPAC, led by a former Goldman Sachs partner, is NextGen Acquisition II, a person familiar with the discussions told CNBC.
  • A deal expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the person said.

Virgin Orbit, the satellite-launching spinoff of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, is in advanced discussions to go public at about a $3 billion valuation through a SPAC led by a former Goldman Sachs partner, CNBC confirmed Saturday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The company is in talks on a deal with NextGen Acquisition II, a person familiar with the discussions told CNBC. NextGen II is a special purpose acquisition company led by George Mattson, who previously co-led Goldman's global industrials group.

Money Report

Business 3 hours ago

Blue Origin Auctions Seat on First Spaceflight With Jeff Bezos for $28 Million

Business 5 hours ago

Auto Insurance Rates Rise, But Insurers Could Still Qet Squeezed by Higher Costs Ahead

Sky News first reported the talks on Saturday, saying a deal is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Virgin Orbit declined CNBC's request for comment.

The company is a spin-off of Branson's space tourism company Virgin GalacticVirgin Orbit is privately held by Branson's multinational conglomerate Virgin Group, with a minority stake from Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

The company's first demonstration launch in May 2020.
Greg Robinson | Virgin Orbit
The company's first demonstration launch in May 2020.

Virgin Orbit uses a modified Boeing 747 aircraft to launch its rockets, a method known as air launch. Rather than launch rockets from the ground, like competitors such as Rocket Lab or Astra, the company's aircraft carries its LauncherOne rockets up to about 45,000 feet altitude and drops them just before they fire the engine and accelerate into space – a method the company touts as more flexible than a ground-based system.

LauncherOne is designed to carry small satellites that weigh up to 500 kilograms, or about 1,100 pounds, into space. Virgin Orbit completed its first successful launch in January, and plans to conduct its second later this month.

Next Gen II raised $375 million when it completed its initial public offering in October. The funds would largely go to help Virgin Orbit scale its business. Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart told CNBC in October that the company was seeking to raise about $150 million in fresh capital.

Branson took Virgin Galactic public through a SPAC deal in 2019 with billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessBusiness NewsbaBreaking News: BusinessBoeing Co
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us