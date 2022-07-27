Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Boeing Takes Additional Charge for Starliner Astronaut Capsule, Bringing Cost Overruns to Near $700 Million

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

NASA
  • Boeing disclosed a charge of $93 million in the second quarter for its Starliner astronaut capsule program.
  • The latest Starliner-related charge means the company has absorbed $688 million in costs from delays and additional work on the capsule to date.
  • Boeing was once seen as evenly matched with SpaceX in the race to launch NASA astronauts, but fell behind due to development setbacks.

Boeing disclosed a charge of $93 million in the second quarter for its Starliner astronaut capsule program, bringing the program's overrun costs to nearly $700 million.

The aerospace giant said the latest charge was "primarily driven by launch manifest updates and additional costs associated with OFT-2," or Orbital Flight Test 2. The second uncrewed flight of Starliner successfully completed a six-day-long mission in May, reaching a critical test objective – docking with the International Space Station – as Boeing prepares for the capsule to carry astronauts.

Boeing's latest Starliner-related charge means the company has absorbed $688 million in costs from delays and additional work on the capsule to date.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company has been developing its Starliner spacecraft under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, having won nearly $5 billion in contracts to build the capsule. Boeing's program competes with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which finished development of its Crew Dragon spacecraft and is now on its fourth operational human spaceflight for NASA.

Boeing was once seen as evenly matched with SpaceX in the race to launch NASA astronauts, but fell behind due to development setbacks.

Money Report

Business 12 mins ago

President Biden Tests Negative for Covid and Will End Strict Quarantine

Business 20 mins ago

Spirit Shareholders to Finally Vote on Frontier Deal Clouded by Rival JetBlue Bid

The next Starliner mission is expected to be the Crew Flight Test, or CFT, flying the first astronauts onboard the capsule. However, Boeing is examining whether to redesign the Aerojet Rocketdyne-made propulsion valves on Starliner, which malfunctioned during the company's first attempt to launch the OFT-2 mission in August 2021.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us