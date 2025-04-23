Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Boeing CEO says China has stopped taking its aircraft amid trade war

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Jan. 28th, 2025.
CNBC
  • Boeing could hand over some of its aircraft that were destined for Chinese airlines to other carriers after China stopped taking deliveries of its planes amid a trade war with the United States.
  • CEO Kelly Ortberg said that a few 737 Max planes that were in China set to be delivered to carriers there have been flown back to the U.S.
  • Trump said Tuesday that he's open to taking a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, calling the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports "very high."
China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing Co. jets as part of the tit-for-tat trade war that's seen US President Donald Trump levy tariffs of as high as 145% on Chinese goods.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing Co. jets as part of the tit-for-tat trade war that's seen US President Donald Trump levy tariffs of as high as 145% on Chinese goods.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Boeing could hand over some of its aircraft that were destined for Chinese airlines to other carriers after China stopped taking deliveries of its planes amid a trade war with the United States.

"They have in fact stopped taking delivery of aircraft due to the tariff environment," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Ortberg said that a few 737 Max planes that were in China set to be delivered to carriers there have been flown back to the U.S.

He said some jets that were intended for Chinese customers, as well as aircraft the company was planning to build for China later this year, could go to other customers.

"There's plenty of customers out there looking for the Max aircraft," Ortberg said. "We're not going to wait too long. I'm not going to let this derail the recovery of our company."

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Tesla stock pops after Trump comments on China tariffs and Powell, despite weak earnings

news 44 mins ago

Watch live: Treasury Sec. Bessent outlines plan to restore ‘equilibrium' to world financial system

The CEO's comments came after Boeing reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter and cash burn that came in better than analysts feared as airplane deliveries surged in the three months ended March 31.

President Donald Trump earlier this month issued sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S. While he paused some of the highest rates, the trade war with China has only ramped up.

Trump said Tuesday that he's open to taking a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, calling the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports "very high."

"It won't be that high. ... No, it won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially. But it won't be zero," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us