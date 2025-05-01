Block shares plunge 15% as company takes ‘cautious stance,' issues weak guidance for year

Block reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the first quarter and issued disappointing guidance.

The stock plunged in extended trading.

Block, formerly known as Square, cut its full-year gross profit guidance citing macro uncertainty.

Block reported first-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday and issued a disappointing outlook. The stock tumbled 15% in extended trading.

Here is how the company did, compared to analysts' consensus estimates from LSEG.

Earnings per share: 56 cents, adjusted. That figure may not be comparable to estimates.

Revenue: $5.77 billion vs. $6.2 billion expected

Revenue decreased about 3% from $5.96 billion a year earlier. Gross profit rose 9% to $2.29 billion from $2.09 billion a year earlier. That missed analysts' forecasts of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Block provided weaker-than-expected profit guidance for the second quarter and full year, reflecting challenging economic conditions. A growing number of tech companies are warning investors about the rest of the year following President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on imported goods last month.

"We recognize we are operating in a more dynamic macro environment, so we have reflected a more cautious stance on the macro outlook into our guidance for the rest of the year," the company wrote in its quarterly report.

The company expects gross profit in the second quarter of $2.45 billion and $9.96 billion for the full year. Analysts were expecting $2.54 billion and $10.2 billion, respectively, according to StreetAccount.

In the first quarter, gross payment volume, or a measure of money moving through Square and Cash App, came in light at $56.8 billion, versus expectations of $58 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Cash App's gross profit was a bit softer than expected. CFO Amrita Ahuja cited lower inflows and muted tax-season spending, but said the company expect a pickup later this year, in part because of the nationwide expansion of the Cash App Borrow program following regulatory approval.

While Wall Street is selling on the results, CFO Amrita Ahuja said Block delivered its most profitable quarter ever, which she said is "a reflection of the continued discipline across our business and the efficiency with which we operate."

— CNBC's Robert Hum contributed to this report.

