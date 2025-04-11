Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

BlackRock's Larry Fink says U.S. is very close to a recession and may be in one now

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, speaks at an Economic Club of New York event in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2025.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told CNBC on Friday that he thinks the U.S. economy has weakened to the point of growth possibly turning negative.

"I think we're very close, if not in, a recession now," Fink said on "Squawk on the Street."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Fears of an economic slowdown have risen sharply since President Donald Trump unveiled widespread tariffs last week, sparking a sell-off in the stock market. Trump on Wednesday announced that he was pausing some of those import levies for 90 days, but that move is not enough to restore confidence in the economy, Fink said.

"I think you're going to see, across the board, just a slowdown until there's more certainty. And we now have a 90-day on the reciprocal tariffs — that means longer, more elevated uncertainty," Fink said Friday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Surveys of consumers and business leaders have shown weakening sentiment in recent months. However, other pieces of economic data like job growth and retail sales have held up better. Fink said consumers may have been stock up on goods ahead of the threatened tariffs, which could be masking some underlying economic weakness.

Fink's comments come after BlackRock released its first-quarter financial results. In that release, the CEO commented that "uncertainty and anxiety about the future of markets and the economy are dominating client conversations."

The asset management giant's financial results were mixed. BlackRock reported $11.30 in adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter, above the $10.14 expected by Wall Street analysts, according to LSEG. However, $5.28 billion in revenue was short of the $5.34 billion consensus expectations.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Entrepreneur shares her No. 1 tactic for solving problems: You need it ‘in times of uncertainty'

news 51 mins ago

6 things to say when someone asks ‘How are you?' and you're absolutely not ‘fine'

On the assets front, BlackRock reported $84 billion in net inflows during the quarter and ended March with nearly $11.6 trillion under management.

Shares of the firm were up less than 1% in morning trading.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us