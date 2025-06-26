Blacklisted by the U.S. and backed by Beijing, this Chinese AI startup has caught OpenAI's attention

In a blog post on Wednesday, OpenAI said that Beijing-backed Zhipu AI had made "notable progress" in the global AI race.

The startup is offering AI infrastructure solutions to governments around the world, OpenAI said.

"While we hear the most about new models, just as significant is CCP headway in getting other governments around the world to adopt its AI," OpenAI said.

OpenAI is putting a spotlight on an under-the-radar artificial intelligence startup that it believes is on the "front line" of China's race to lead the world in AI — and its not DeepSeek.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the company wrote that Beijing-backed Zhipu AI has made "notable progress" in the AI race, as global competition ramps up.

Zhipu AI, founded in 2019, has been referred by domestic media as one of China's "AI tigers" — a class of large language model unicorns seen as key to Beijing's efforts to rival the U.S. and reduce its dependence on American technology.

While fellow "AI tiger" DeepSeek has received the lion's share of international attention after it released its R1 model in January, OpenAI suggests that Zhipu's expansion outside China and its ties to Beijing deserve more scrutiny.

The startup has raised funds from several local governments, according to state media. "Zhipu AI leadership frequently engages with CCP officials, including Premier Li Qiang," OpenAI claimed, pegging the value of state-backed investments in the startup at over $1.4 billion.

Zhipu AI reportedly has offices in the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia, and is also running joint "innovation centers" projects across Southeast Asia, including in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Those factors could see Zhipu AI playing a key role in China's "Digital Silk Road" strategy, as it offers AI infrastructure solutions to governments around the world.

"The goal is to lock Chinese systems and standards into emerging markets before US or European rivals can, while showcasing a 'responsible, transparent and audit-ready' Chinese AI alternative," OpenAI said.

Zhipu AI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on OpenAI's statements. However, last week, Zhipu AI Chairman Liu Debing told reporters that the company hoped to contribute China's AI power to the world.

These aims represent a threat to OpenAI, which has received Washington's support to promote its foundational models as the world's go-to AI offering.

During a visit to the UAE in May, U.S. President Donald Trump announced over $200 billion in commercial deals in the region, including one for building a Stargate UAE AI campus by OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia and Cisco Systems. It's expected to be launched in 2026.

The Stargate Project is a $500 billion AI-focused private sector investment vehicle, announced by OpenAI in January in partnership with Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX and Japan's SoftBank.

This month, OpenAI was also awarded a $200 million contract to provide the U.S. Defense Department with artificial intelligence tools, and announced "OpenAI for Government," an initiative aimed at bringing its AI tools to public servants across the U.S.

Zhipu is also said to be working with its domestic military, helping China's military to modernize through advanced artificial intelligence, which saw it added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List in January.

The company has reportedly initiated preliminary steps toward launching an initial public offering. It has previously been valued at 20 billion yuan ($2.78 billion), according to local media reports.