Black Friday 2021 Live Updates: Bargain Hunters to Turn Out at Stores Even as Pandemic Fears Reignite

The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear.

With the price of toys, clothes and other popular gifts on the rise, retailers are expecting to welcome bigger crowds on Black Friday, a day known for its discounts, even as the Covid-19 pandemic remains top of mind.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Holiday sales are expected to climb at a record pace this year, with the National Retail Federation predicting an increase of between 8.5% and 10.5%. That would put sales during November and December at $843.4 billion and $859 billion.

Retailers have been trying to hire more workers to ring up purchases and speed products to shelves. Global supply chain issues could make it challenging for shoppers to find the gifts they're seeking. And shoppers may not be as impressed with the deals they find when they get there.

Some shoppers have already begun to check off their list. Amazon and Target, for example, began holiday sales events in October.

Even as more shoppers turn out to scan holiday merchandise in person, shopping online will remain robust. Adobe said late Thursday, that online spending during Thanksgiving was on track to reach between $5.1 billion and $5.4 billion, which would mean shoppers spent $3.5 million per minute during the holiday.

Shoppers were buying the latest version of the Just Dance video game, Oculus Quest, Rainbow High Dolls, Rainbocorns and classic holiday items like Apple iPads and Nintendo's Switch, Adobe said.

Please check back here for updates as the day goes on.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

A record number of American consumers are sitting out the holiday season

Predictions for holiday retail sales are rosy, with the National Retail Federation calling for historic gains of 8.5% to 10.5% from year-ago levels. But the growth is largely being driven by a wealthy fraction of consumers, while a record-high amount of people aren't partaking in any gifting.

This holiday, 11.5% of people plan to sit out the season by not spending anything on presents, gift cards or other items for entertaining, according to a survey by Deloitte. That marks a record amount of Americans on the sidelines, so long as the consulting firm has been keeping track.

High-income households plan to spend five-times that of lower-income households this holiday season, Deloitte found. The consulting firm polled 4,315 consumers about their holiday shopping plans between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.

"This tale of two holidays is a pretty good reflection of the tale of two pandemics right," said Stephen Rogers, executive director of Deloitte's consumer industry division. "What starts off as a health crisis turns into a financial crisis if you're in the lower-income [bracket]."

Households that bring in more than $100,000 a year will shell out $2,624 apiece this holiday, up 15% from 2020, Deloitte's survey found. While households that make less than $50,000 per year plan to spend $536 per household, a 22% decline from year-ago levels.

–Lauren Thomas

Black Friday becomes big event again, as stores shut for Thanksgiving

Black Friday has become the main event again for shoppers eager to kick off the holiday season by hitting the mall or the store.

For years, retailers tried to nudge up the start of gift hunting. Instead of welcoming crowds on Black Friday morning, companies began opening their doors immediately after some families finished their turkey dinners on Thanksgiving Day.

The pandemic, however, shook up that dynamic — and has put Black Friday back in the spotlight. Many retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, opted to keep stores closed last Thanksgiving. They repeated that again this year. Target went a step further, announcing this week that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for good.

For the retailers, some of the decision is a practical one: Shoppers have learned they can skip the hassle of lines and crowds, but still check off items on the gift list.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees.

—Melissa Repko

Stores make a comeback this holiday season

One of the big changes this holiday season? Shoppers want to hit the stores again.

That's a big change from last year when more consumers opted for curbside pickup or getting packages dropped off at their door because of fears of getting Covid-19.

Half of U.S. consumers said they plan to make more trips to stores to shop for presents this year, according to a survey of 1,005 people from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 by ICSC, a trade organization that represents the shopping mall industry. Last year, 45% said they planned to visit malls.

That's expected to play out on Black Friday, too. On the shopping holiday, 64% said they expect to head to stores to shop, up from 51% last year, according to the National Retail Federation. The retail trade group worked with Prosper Insights & Analytics to poll 7,837 adults from Nov. 1-10 on their plans and progress.

For some consumers, returning to stores is a way to get gift ideas, feel festive and resume old traditions. For others, the decision is a practical one. In a year of supply chain woes, people may feel more peace of mind from having a desired item in hand — or the ability to browse for a solid substitute.

—Melissa Repko