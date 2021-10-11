Bidens Attend Nephew's Wedding to a Reality TV Star

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the wedding on Monday of the president's nephew, Cuffe Owens, to reality TV star Meghan O'Toole King.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Monday attended the wedding of the president's nephew, Cuffe Owens, to reality TV star Meghan O'Toole King.



Owens, 42, is the son of Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens. He is reportedly a lawyer who lives in the Los Angeles area.

King, 37, is best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, part of the hugely successful "Real Housewives" franchise on Bravo.

Owens and King's relationship appears to be relatively new. King first revealed that she was dating Owens in an Instagram post two weeks ago, on Sept. 25.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like "my main squeeze"… so just meet my man," she wrote, alongside a photo of the couple together.

King was married to former Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds during the years she appeared on RHOC, from 2015-2018. Prior to that, King was married to Brad McDill. Both unions ended in divorce.

King has also appeared in two other reality shows, Say Yes to the Dress in 2015 and Resale Royalty in 2013.

It's unclear exactly when Owens and King began dating. In January of this year, King announced on Instagram that she was dating real estate investor Will Roos. She did not publicly share when she and Roos broke up and she began dating Owens.

The wedding was not on the president's public schedule, and the White House described it as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens" in Pennsylvania.

Valerie Owens is very close to Biden, and has played a significant role in nearly all of his political campaigns, dating back to his earliest campaign for city council in New Castle, Delaware in 1970.

Owens served as the campaign manager on both of Biden's failed presidential runs, in 1988 and 2008. Most recently, she was a senior advisor to Biden's successful 2020 presidential campaign.