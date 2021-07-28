Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Biden Will Require Federal Workers to Get the Covid Vaccine Or Submit to Testing

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Joe Biden
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden is expected to announce his administration will require federal workers to be vaccinated for the coronavirus or else submit to strict testing measures, NBC News reported.
  • The new measures arrive as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads around the world, including in the U.S., where it represents a huge proportion of new infections.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its guidance on wearing masks indoors.

President Joe Biden this week is expected to announce his administration will require federal workers to be vaccinated for the coronavirus or else submit to strict testing measures, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Biden is set to unveil the new rules, which followed a White House internal policy review, during a speech Thursday, two administration officials told NBC. It is unclear when the changes would go into effect.

Biden is also expected to announce new steps that his administration is taking to try and boost the U.S. vaccination rate, which has slowed significantly in recent months and fallen below prior White House goals, NBC reported.

The new measures arrive as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads around the world, including in the U.S., where it represents a huge proportion of new infections.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Public health officials warn that the U.S. could face another surge in cases in the fall. They also point out that the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized or killed by Covid are unvaccinated, and that "breakthrough infections" among the vaccinated tend to be milder.

Money Report

Technology 5 mins ago

Activision Blizzard CEO Calls for Investigation Amid Discrimination Suit and Employee Walkout

Markets 8 mins ago

UK Financial Watchdog Cracks Down on Lack of Diversity in Boardrooms With ‘Comply Or Explain' Proposal

In preparation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reversed its guidance on wearing masks indoors. The CDC now recommends that fully vaccinated people and kids once again start wearing masks indoors in places with high Covid transmission rates, as well as in schools.

That same day, Biden said it was "under consideration" whether the White House require all federal employees to be vaccinated.

One government agency has already taken the plunge. On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it would order its health-care workers to get inoculated. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said it was "the best way to keep Veterans safe."

The White House had yet to decide on a vaccine requirement as recently as Tuesday night.

A source familiar with the deliberations told CNBC at that time that a system of "attestation of vaccination" — in which federal workers would have to confirm their vaccination status or comply with safety measures such as mask-wearing and regular testing — was "one option under strong consideration."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe Bidenpolitics
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us