Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in San Francisco.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.