Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House says

By Amanda Macias,CNBC

Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month
  • The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in San Francisco.

WASHINGTON  President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in San Francisco.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us