Biden rebutter Sen. Britt blasted for recycling 20-year-old sex traffic story to attack border policy

In her rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union, Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama used what appears to be a sex trafficking victim's experience from the early 2000s to condemn President Joe Biden's current border policy.

The victim Britt referenced was Karla Jacinto Romero, who was sex trafficked in Mexico from 2004 to 2008, twenty years before Biden became president.

Journalist Jonathan Katz first pieced together Britt's presentation of Jacinto Romero's experience in a TikTok video.

Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is under fire for using what appears to be a sex trafficking victim's experience from the early 2000s to condemn President Joe Biden's current border policy.

In her Thursday rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union, Britt referenced a visit to the Del Rio sector of the Texas border where she had a seemingly private conversation with someone who had survived sex trafficking by groups in the U.S.

"That's where I spoke to a woman who shared her story with me," Britt said in the video. "She had been sex trafficked by the cartels starting at the age of 12."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The woman in question was later found out to be Karla Jacinto Romero, an activist who has publicly testified about her experience with sex trafficking, which took place from 2004 to 2008 in Guadalajara and other Mexican cities.

Britt seemingly attempted to present the anecdote as a damning example of Biden's border management.

"We wouldn't be okay with this happening in a third-world country," she added. "President Biden's border policies are a disgrace. This crisis is despicable."

But Jacinto Romero did not experience sex trafficking in the U.S. as a result of Biden's border policy — because he was not president from 2004 to 2008 and because she was sex trafficked in Mexico.

Britt's implication that Jacinto Romero divulged her experiences privately is not borne out by publicly available information.

Britt visited the Del Rio area in January 2023 on a joint trip with Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss. During that trip, Jacinto Romero appeared at a press conference with Britt, Blackburn and Hyde-Smith where she publicly relayed her grueling sex-trafficking story.

Jacinto Romero is an advocate for sex-trafficking victims and has repeatedly shared her story in testimony to U.S. Congress, the Mexican House of Representatives and the Vatican, according to a short 2015 profile in a U.S. House of Representatives document.

Journalist Jonathan Katz first pieced together Britt's presentation of Jacinto Romero's experience in a TikTok video on Friday.

Sean Ross, spokesperson for Sen. Britt, did not deny that Jacinto Romero is the sex-trafficking survivor in question but doubled down on Britt's story.

"The story Senator Britt told was 100% correct," Ross said in a statement to CNBC. "But there are more innocent victims of that kind of disgusting, brutal trafficking by the cartels than ever before right now."

Though sex trafficking has taken place in the U.S. under the Biden administration, Jacinto Romero's sex-trafficking story is not an example of it.

"Today, Karla is a happy and successful mother of two beautiful girls, a wife, a student, and an international activist," reads the 2015 House document.