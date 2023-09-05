Biden nominates Jack Lew to be U.S. ambassador to Israel

President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to serve as ambassador to Israel.

Lew's nomination comes during a period of strained relations between the U.S. and Israel.

It also comes as the Biden administration seeks to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday to serve as ambassador to Israel.

Lew, 68, served as treasury secretary between 2013 and 2017. He was also the White House budget director and later chief of staff during the Obama administration and budget director during the Clinton administration. He will succeed Tom Nides, who departed the post in July.

Lew's experience, and his Orthodox Judaism, should ease the Senate confirmation process. After decades in Washington, this will be Lew's first international post.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Lew's nomination comes during a period of strained relations between the U.S. and Israel after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul this summer, a move that led to months of protests.

Biden has called the plan to take power away from the courts "divisive" but has stressed that his administration will continue to be an ally to the country.

It also comes as the Biden administration seeks to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.