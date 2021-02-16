Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Biden Administration Increases the Number of Covid Vaccine Doses Shipped Weekly to States and Pharmacies

By Will Feuer, CNBC

Morry Gash | Getty Images
  • The Biden administration will send out 13.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine per week, up from 11 million last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
  • The White House will also double the number of doses sent directly to retail pharmacies, Psaki said, up from 1 million last week.
  • More than 52.8 million doses have been administered as of Sunday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of 70 million doses delivered to states.

The Biden administration is increasing the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped to states weekly, sending out 13.5 million doses this week and doubling the number going to retail pharmacies, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

As of last week, the administration was sending out 11 million doses to states every week. Overall, Psaki noted, the administration has increased the number of doses shipped weekly to states by 57% since President Joe Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20.

Money Report

finance 24 mins ago

Black Leaders Share Their Advice on How to Help Black Americans Succeed

Business 28 mins ago

Severe Winter Storm Temporarily Shutters Hundreds of Walmart Stores in Texas, Other States

Psaki also announced that the White House is doubling the number of doses being shipped directly to retail pharmacies around the country, expanding it from 1 million doses sent to 6,500 pharmacies last week. Psaki said the White House will ship 2 million doses per week to stores going forward and plans to eventually expand to 40,000 stores nationwide.

"This program will expand access in neighborhoods across the country so that people can call and make an appointment and get their shot conveniently and quickly," she said. "This is a critical, critical part of our plan."

The administration has been announcing gradual increases in the amount of vaccine being distributed every week while opening up new distribution channels such as pharmacies, community health centers and federally run vaccination centers. After a slower-than-expected initial rollout of the vaccine, many states now say the lack of supply from the federal government is the biggest constraint.

The pace of vaccination across the country has picked up in recent weeks, and the difference between doses distributed and doses administered has narrowed. More than 52.8 million doses have been administered as of Sunday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of 70 million doses delivered to states.

Biden announced last week that the U.S. has secured 100 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 100 million more of the Moderna vaccine, increasing the total U.S. supply to 600 million doses. The Food and Drug Administration is also expected to authorize Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use as soon as later this month.

It's unlikely to be an immediate boon to supply, but will help ramp up the number of doses available to Americans in the late spring and summer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House health advisor, said Tuesday that by May the vaccine could be available to any American who wants it, slightly later than his previous forecast of opening up access to the vaccine in April.

"It may take until June, July and August to finally get everybody vaccinated," he said on CNN. "So when you hear about how long it's going to take to get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, I don't think anybody disagrees that that's going to be well to the end of the summer and we get into the early fall."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessBIOTECHNOLOGYepidemics
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us