Bath & Body Works names recent Nike executive as its new CEO, effective immediately

Bath & Body Works has named Daniel Heaf as its new CEO, effectively immediately, replacing Gina Boswell.

Heaf was most recently Nike's chief transformation and strategy officer until his role was eliminated by the sneaker giant's new CEO Elliott Hill.

Bath & Body Works wants to resonate more with tweens and capture even more men. The company also wants to expand its international reach.

Bath & Body Works has a new chief executive officer, its second in less than 3 years.

Boswell joined Bath & Body Works as CEO in December 2022 from consumer products giant Unilever. In March, Bath & Body Works disclosed Boswell would undergo surgery and take a leave of absence lasting a period of "several weeks."

Heaf will be introduced to the company at headquarters Monday and met with top executives Sunday, fresh off the plane. Heaf moved to Columbus, Ohio — near the company's headquarters — just this weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss non-public details.

Boswell led Bath & Body Works in the post-pandemic era, returning the company known for its scented soaps and lotions to profitable revenue growth. The retailer is uniquely positioned in today's trading environment as the vast majority of its supply chain is in North America, reducing its exposure to President Donald Trump's broad tariffs.

Still, the retailer is looking for "acceleration," according to the person familiar, specifically aiming to resonate more with tweens and capture even more men. The company also wants to expand its international reach.

Prior to his role as chief transformation and strategy officer at Nike, Heaf was the former head of Nike Direct where he oversaw 45,000 employees and 9,000 stores in 41 countries. He also previously led Burberry's digital transformation.

In connection with the new CEO announcement, Bath & Body Works on Monday preannounced first-quarter results. Both revenue and profit surpassed the company's estimates.

Revenue grew 3% year over year to $1.42 billion. Earnings per share of 49 cents topped the year-ago 38 cents and exceeded Bath and Body Works' guidance. The retailer is reaffirming its previous full-year guidance assuming a 10% tariff on goods from China but excluding any other tariff changes.

Chinese imports are currently subject to 30% tariffs.