Barbara Corcoran says now is ‘a great time to get a good deal' on real estate—here's why

Barbara Corcoran is a seasoned real estate expert with over 50 years of experience in the business.

In a video posted to her TikTok account this month, the "Shark Tank" star suggested the uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's tariff agenda might be causing potential homebuyers to wonder whether now is a good time to buy or if it's better to just wait.

As of April 29, 2025, the current average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 6.88%. Since the administration announced tariff moves earlier this month, the rate has been fluctuating and home prices have continued to rise.

Corcoran, 76, says that despite the current market conditions and their potential impact on housing in the U.S., it's still a good time to invest in real estate.

"Now is a great time to get a good deal. Why? Because everybody's hesitating. They're worried about everything in the economy and buyers stall when they feel that way but right now I'm here to tell you that that stall's not going to last very long," she says.

"Maybe [in] a month or two things are going to get normal again and everybody's going to be out in the market," she adds. "So get yourself out there if you have any cash, if you have any way to buy real estate right now, you've got your best selection. You've got your best prices. Get out there now."

In an April interview with "Fox & Friends," Corcoran doubled down on her belief that investing in real estate right now is a smart move.

"We have so much hesitation in the market and it's giving us an opportunity for buyers to make a good deal," she said.

"It's a much more stable environment, of course, because I love real estate, but I'm doing it myself. I have taken so much money out of the stock market. I've gotten great deals this month. The deals that turned me away four months ago are coming back to me. So I know it's a good time to buy."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank," which features Barbara Corcoran as a panelist.

