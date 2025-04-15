Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of America tops analysts' estimates on better-than-expected interest income, trading

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. 
Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bank of America on Tuesday posted first-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations for profit and revenue on stronger-than-expected net interest income and trading revenue.

Here's what the company reported:

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

  • Earnings: 90 cents a share vs. 82 cents per share LSEG estimate
  • Revenue: $27.51 billion vs. $26.99 billion expected

The bank said profit climbed 11% to $7.4 billion, or 90 cents a share, as revenue rose 5.9% to $27.51 billion.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Those gains were fueled by net interest income, which is the difference in what a bank pays depositors and what it earns on loans and investments, that rose to $14.6 billion in the quarter, exceeding the $14.56 billion StreetAccount estimate.

The bank said that equities trading revenue rose 17% to $2.2 billion, which slightly topped the $2.12 billion estimate, and fixed income revenue rose 5% to $3.5 billion, compared to the $3.46 billion estimate.

Investment banking fees slipped 3% to $1.5 billion, missing the $1.6 billion estimate, amid the industrywide slowdown in the advisory business

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

American Airlines to make Wi-Fi free on most of its fleet in 2026

news 3 hours ago

Treasury yields climb as investors continue to move away from government debt

The firm's provision for loan losses, another key metric watched by investors as banks plan for a possible recession later this year, came in better than expected at $1.5 billion, compared with the $1.58 billion estimate.

Bank of America shares have sold off in recent weeks on concern that President Donald Trump's tariff policies could cause a recession.

The company's stock has fallen more than 16% this year through Monday.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each exceeded analysts' estimates on a boom in equities trading revenue as banks took advantage of volatility in the quarter.  

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us