Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of America CEO on inflation impact on U.S. economy: ‘Rates are going to stay where they are'

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that strong consumer spending so far this year means that the Federal Reserve will probably hold off on cutting its benchmark interest rate.
  • The bank's retail customers are spending about 6% more money in the first 40 days of this year compared to the same period in 2024, Moynihan told CNBC's Leslie Picker.
  • "That's driving price firmness, demand firmness," Moynihan said. "You're seeing activity that says that we're probably in a period where rates are going to stay ... where they are for a while until this settles in."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that strong consumer spending so far this year means the Federal Reserve will probably hold off on cutting its benchmark interest rate.

The bank's retail customers are spending about 6% more money in the first 40 days of this year compared with the same period in 2024, Moynihan told CNBC's Leslie Picker. That rate is an acceleration from the spending growth seen in the final three months of last year, he noted.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"That's driving price firmness, demand firmness," Moynihan said. "You're seeing activity that says that we're probably in a period where rates are going to stay … where they are for a while until this settles in."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported hotter-than-expected growth in the U.S. consumer price index earlier Wednesday, forcing markets to recalibrate rate expectations. The Fed began an easing cycle in September, cutting rates for the first time since the 2020 pandemic, but the central bank is seen as limited in how much it can cut by stubborn inflation.

"Rates are restrictive, but there was not enough sort of inflation progress that we made," to cut rates, Moynihan said.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Kelly Evans: CPI crashes the party

news 19 mins ago

Are you a ‘competitor' or a ‘collaborator'?: The 5 ‘conflict personality' types—and how to get along with them

Bank of America research analysts expect no rate cuts in the immediate future because of elevated inflation, he added.  

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us