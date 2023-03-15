Axiom Unveils Spacesuits for NASA's Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions

Axiom Space on Wednesday revealed a prototype of the lunar spacesuit that NASA plans to use on its Artemis missions to the moon.

"We're pleased that humanity's next steps on the moon are going to be in an Axiom spacesuit," Axiom president and CEO Michael Suffredini said during an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The company won an initial contract worth $228.5 million last year to design and build the spacesuits.

"This is a big deal for us" Axiom President and CEO Michael Suffredini said during an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The company won an initial contract worth $228.5 million last year to design and build the spacesuits, which are planned for use on the Artemis III mission and onward. NASA's Artemis program represents a series of missions with escalating goals. The agency successfully completed the first, uncrewed flight in December.

In addition to Axiom, NASA also awarded a contract to Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon, to build next-generation spacesuits. Under the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services program, NASA expects to provide up to $3.5 billion for spacesuits through 2034.