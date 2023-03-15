Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Axiom Unveils Spacesuits for NASA's Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Mark Felix | Afp | Getty Images
  • Axiom Space on Wednesday revealed a prototype of the lunar spacesuit that NASA plans to use on its Artemis missions to the moon.
  • "We're pleased that humanity's next steps on the moon are going to be in an Axiom spacesuit," Axiom president and CEO Michael Suffredini said during an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
  • The company won an initial contract worth $228.5 million last year to design and build the spacesuits.
Mark Felix | AFP | Getty Images
Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit event at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, on March 15, 2023. "Since a spacesuit worn on the Moon must be white to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extreme high temperatures, a cover layer is currently being used for display purposes only to conceal the suits proprietary design, " Axion said in a press release.

Axiom Space on Wednesday revealed a prototype of the lunar spacesuit that NASA plans to use for its astronauts during Artemis missions, which are set to launch later this decade.

"This is a big deal for us" Axiom President and CEO Michael Suffredini said during an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"We're pleased that humanity's next steps on the moon are going to be in an Axiom spacesuit," Suffredini added.

The company won an initial contract worth $228.5 million last year to design and build the spacesuits, which are planned for use on the Artemis III mission and onward. NASA's Artemis program represents a series of missions with escalating goals. The agency successfully completed the first, uncrewed flight in December.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Silicon Valley Bank Seizure Leaves a Massive Hole — and a Large Opportunity — in the World of Climate Finance

news 36 mins ago

Here's How to Report 2022 Crypto Losses on Your Tax Return

In addition to Axiom, NASA also awarded a contract to Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon, to build next-generation spacesuits. Under the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services program, NASA expects to provide up to $3.5 billion for spacesuits through 2034.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us