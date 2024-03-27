Australia stocks hit record high, most other Asia-Pacific markets set to decline

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Australia stocks hit a record high Thursday, while most other Asia-Pacific markets looked set to fall even though Wall Street rallied and the S&P 500 closed at another record high.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.77% to hit an intraday record high of 7,883.90 just moments after opening. The index was higher for a second straight day.

All eyes are now on Australia's retail sales data for the month of February, which a Reuters poll expects will rise 0.4%.

Investors will also be watching for moves in the Japanese yen after it fell to 151.97 — its weakest level in 34 years against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,330, pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's close of 16,392.84.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to open slightly lower, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,530 and its counterpart in Osaka at 40,380 against the index's last close of 40,762.73.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a record higher Wednesday and headed for its best first quarter since 2019. The index gained 0.86% to close at 5,248.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.22%.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow ended three-day losing streaks. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

Stocks close higher

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed higher Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak.

The broader market index rose 0.86% to settle at 5,248.49. The 30-stock Dow gained 1.22%, or 477.75 points, and finished at 39,760.08. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the trailing index, coming in with a rise of 0.51% to close at 16,399.52.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Apple underperforming S&P 500 by widest margin since October 2013, according to Bespoke

Waning China sales and a lack of a clear artificial intelligence story have dragged shares of Apple down so far this year.

The "Magnificent Seven" darling, which soared an eye-watering 48% last year, has retreated 12% in 2024. The 200-day performance spread of Apple versus the S&P 500 has not looked this wide since October 2013, according to a tweet from Bespoke Investment Group.

Bespoke noted that the market can rally without Apple, but it is rare. The S&P 500's median change was a loss of 9.3% during periods when Apple declined over a 200-day trading window.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Oil prices slip on U.S. crude stockpile increase

Crude oil futures fell for a second day Wednesday as U.S. crude stockpiles rose.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery fell 27 cents, or 0.33%, to settle at $81.35 a barrel Wednesday. The Brent contract for May delivery dropped 16 cents, or 0.19%, to $86.09 a barrel.

U.S. commercial crude stockpiles, which exclude the strategic petroleum reserve, rose by 3.2 million barrels for the week ending March 22, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels.

— Spencer Kimball