news

Australia stocks extend gains after Wall Street declines overnight; most Asia markets closed for holiday

By Amala Balakrishner,CNBC

People walking in George St on a sunny day with the Sydney Town Hall building in the background.
Xavierarnau | E+ | Getty Images
  • Australian stocks opened higher, extending gains in the previous session.
  • Futures show, Japan stocks to open higher.
  • Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China markets are closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

Australian markets climbed Thursday, breaking ranks with Wall Street that fell overnight as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. Several Asia-Pacific markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.22%, extending its gains from the previous session, ahead of trade data release.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,365 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 39,270, against the index's previous close of 39,414.78.

Overnight in the U.S., benchmark indexes fell after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in its first policy decision of the year on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 slid 0.47% to close at 6,039.31, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.51% to end at 19,632.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 136.83 points, or 0.31%, to 44,713.52.

Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia lost 4.1%, after a strong showing in the previous session.

The chipmaker's shares hit session lows after reports from Bloomberg News that Trump administration officials had discussed curbing its chip sales to China following the challenge posed by the country's DeepSeek AI model.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailan Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

