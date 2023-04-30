Australia and Japan Trade Higher While Most Asian Markets Close for Labor Day

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Australian and Japanese markets are both trading higher even as most Asian markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday Monday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.62%, as the country saw its factory activity in April contracted at its fastest pace in 35 months, with private surveys from Juno Bank showing its purchasing managers index standing at 48.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was last 0.69% higher, while the Topix was up 0.63%. Japan's purchasing managers index for April came in at 49.5, its softest contraction in six months, according to the au Jibun bank.

Over the weekend, China's factory activity unexpectedly slipped into contraction territory with its official manufacturing purchasing managers index at 49.2, in contrast to economists expectations of 51.4.

On Friday, the three major indexes in the U.S. all closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.8% to notch its best month since January. The S&P 500 added 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.69%.

Friday PCE data gives Fed a reason to hike interest rates again, investment advisor says

Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index data could give the Federal Reserve a reason to once again raise interest rates at its meeting next week, said Ryan Belanger, founder and managing principal of Claro Advisors.

The data, which was in line with economist expectations when looking at month-over-month change in so-called "core" PCE, is a key gauge of inflation for the central bank. And it comes ahead of the Fed policy meeting scheduled for next week.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point, at its most recent meeting. Belanger said to expect that again to the chagrin of some market participants.

"Friday's inflation report gives the Federal Reserve an excuse to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at the May meeting, even though there is a growing chorus among investors for the Fed to pause its rate hikes given worries about the economy," he said.

— Alex Harring

Core PCE price index rose in line with expectations

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve, rose as much as economists expected last month.

The core index rose 0.3% in March, which is what economists polled by Dow Jones anticipated.

— Jeff Cox

Consumer-focused stocks among this week's biggest gainers

With 50% of S&P 500 companies having now posted their quarterly results, certain stocks — in particular, consumer names — outperformed the market this week.

Those gains came as earnings ramped up, with several Big Tech names and industrial giants posting their latest figures.

Investors were also looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve announcement. As of Friday afternoon, there was an 86% probability of the central bank raising rates by 25 basis points, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

— Hakyung Kim

First Republic most likely headed for receivership, sources say

First Republic is most likely headed for receivership, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

The FDIC is talking to other financial firms about potential offers for First Republic in the event that the regulator seizes the regional bank, the sources said. However, there is still hope for a rescue deal that does not involve receivership.

The stock, which was mostly flat in early trading, is now down more than 20%. It has lost more than 95% since 2023 began.

— Jesse Pound

Energy and consumer staples stocks lead S&P 500 up this month

Energy and consumer staples stocks have aided the S&P 500's advance this month.

With just Friday's session left in the April trading month, consumer staples and energy sectors are both slated to post monthly gains of 3.4%. Those jumps make them the top performing of the broad index's 11 sectors this month.

Consumer staples has been led by up Molson Coors and Mondelez, which have gained more than 15% and 10%, respectively, since the month began. Hess and EQT have led the ascent for energy, with each advancing more than 9% on the month.

By comparison, the S&P 500 is poised to finish April 1.3% higher. Consumer discretionary and industrial stocks have weighed on the index as both sectors are on track to end the month more than 1% in the red.

— Alex Harring