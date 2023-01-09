Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing.

The Nasdaq was the only major index to end the day up, boosted by a nearly 6% rally in Tesla.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.08% in its first hour of trade and the Topix gained 0.91% as consumer prices in Japan's capital city rising 4% in December on an annualized basis, beating expectations for a 3.8% rise.

The Japanese yen slightly strengthened to last trade at 131.75 against the U.S. dollar, which reached a seven-month low earlier in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19% in its first hour of trade. The Kospi was marginally higher and the Kosdaq rose 0.27%. Investors also digested South Korea's latest current account balance data from November, which shifted from a surplus to a deficit for the first time in three months.

Consumers see inflation, spending sliding over next year, according to New York Fed Survey

Consumers see the inflation burden easing while they expect to pull back considerably on their spending, according to a closely watched survey the New York Federal Reserve released Monday.

The central bank district's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations for December showed that the one-year inflation outlook declined to 5%, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month and the lowest level since July 2021.

Dow, S&P 500 close down while Nasdaq posts second day of gains

At market close Monday, the Dow and S&P 500 traded down despite both trading up earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 whipsawed around the flatline in the afternoon, closing down just 0.1%. The Dow ended down 0.3% as investors focused on growth names as hopes grew over cooling inflation.

But the Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6%, helped by a nearly 6% rally in Tesla and jumps in other tech names.

Losses were concentrated in recent winners, like health care, energy and aerospace and defense.

Tesla jumps 7% as electric vehicle stock rallies off 2-and-a-half year low

Tesla rose more than 7% as investors pulled the electric vehicle maker off prior lows not seen in two-and-a-half years.

The stock is up more than 12% in 2022. That means the first few trading days have offered a respite after plummeting 65% in 2022.

Tesla has struggled in recent months amid CEO Elon Musk's chaotic purchase of Twitter. Investors are watching Tesla and Apple for insights into how some of the biggest technology names will fare after the industry was beat down last year.

