South Korea's Kospi Index Gains 1.2% in a Mixed Session in Asia-Pacific Markets

Major indexes in Australia and Japan struggled for gains.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday as investors kept an eye on negotiations over additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

South Korea's Kospi index rose 1.21% while the Kosdaq was up 0.64%. Government data released Friday showed the country's exports in the first 10 days of December jumped 26.9% from a year ago thanks to a sales boost in major products such as semiconductors, Reuters reported.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.51% while the Topix index traded lower by 0.1%.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 fell 0.26%, with most sectors trading in the red. The heavily-weighted financials subindex declined 0.37% as three of the country's so-called Big Four banks struggled for gains. Westpac shares, however, ticked up 0.13%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.86%. Chinese mainland shares declined: The Shanghai composite was down 0.13%, the Shenzhen composite lost 0.67% and the Shenzhen component fell 0.6%.

Friday's session followed a mixed end on Wall Street where the S&P 500 registered back-to-back losses — U.S. futures traded flat.

Markets are "having to balance a weak short-term picture against a much rosier medium-term as vaccines start to be rolled out," said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, in a morning note. "In this environment equities have largely held onto recent gains."

In the U.S., few signs of progress towards a coronavirus relief package emerged as negotiations dragged on. While lawmakers seek to pass a bill before lifelines expire at the end of 2020 — when millions of Americans risk falling deeper into financial peril — disagreement over state and local stimulus, unemployment assistance and stimulus checks still exist.

Meanwhile, an important U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for emergency use.

Across the pond, post-Brexit trade talks between the U.K. and European Union remain at an impasse over several notable issues including fishing rights and competition rules. Downing Street said "very large gaps" remain, while EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen described the two sides as "far apart."

Currencies and Oil

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, fell 0.17% to 90.672, down from levels above 90.800 in the previous session.

The Japanese yen changed hands at 103.99 per dollar, strengthening from an earlier level around 104.27. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar advanced 0.28% to $0.7554.

Oil prices rose during Asian trading hours on Friday: U.S. crude futures were up 0.36% at $46.95 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent rose 0.24% to $50.37.