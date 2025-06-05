Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise as investors digest Trump-Xi call

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose as investors assessed the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump and Xi spoke on Thursday and agreed that officials from the U.S. and China will meet soon to continue negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing trade war.

The call, which Trump described as "very good," lasted for about 90 minutes, focusing "almost entirely" on trade and yielded a "very positive conclusion for both countries," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.31% and the Topix gained 0.4%. South Korea's Kospi extended gains to jump 1.49%, and the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.8%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.16% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.18% at the open, while mainland China's CSI 300 traded flat.

"The U.S.‑China agreement to de‑escalate tensions, and the recent phone call between Trump and Xi, shows both countries have an economic 'pain threshold," said Luke Yeaman, chief economist and head of global economics and markets research at Commonwealth Bank.

While the call takes some severe downside scenarios off the table, tensions will remain high and more bouts of escalation are still on the cards, Yeaman wrote in a note published Friday. "In the longer term, both will continue to push for more economic independence."

U.S. futures were mostly calm ahead of a key jobs report that is expected to shed light on the health of the U.S. economy.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 fell, spurred by a drop in shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla. The broad market index dipped 0.53% and closed at 5,939.30, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.83% to end at 19,298.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 108 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 42,319.74.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Sean Conlon contributed to this report.

China's propensity for overcapacity will fuel its deflationary spiral further, says ANZ

While U.S.-China trade tensions often dominate headlines, ANZ's Greater China chief economist Raymond Yeung said that the real concern lies in sluggish domestic demand, which makes up 88% of the economy.

Despite retail sales nearly doubling total goods exports in recent years, consumer spending remains weak—especially with a subdued property cycle weighing on household confidence, Yeung noted in a report published Friday.

"China will be prone to overcapacity, fueling the deflationary spiral further. The debt-fueled capital investment model will likely weigh on interest rate in 2026-30," he said.

China's reliance on debt-driven capital investment is expected to persist through its 15th Five-Year Plan running from 2026 to 2030, according to the bank.

—Lee Ying Shan

Stocks close lower on Thursday

The three leading indexes finished Thursday's session in the red.

The S&P 500 plummeted 0.53% to close at 5,939.30, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.83%, ending at 19,298.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 108 points, or 0.25%, to finish at 42,319.74.

— Sean Conlon