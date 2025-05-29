Asia-Pacific markets open lower as weakness in the U.S. dents investor sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Friday, with a slowing U.S. economy, inflation fears and uncertainties from the judicial developments surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs weighing on investor sentiment.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled on Wednesday night that Trump had overstepped his authority when he imposed his "reciprocal" tariffs. The court ordered that the challenged tariff orders be vacated.

However, the Trump administration filed a notice of appeal shortly after the judgment, and an appeals court reinstated the levies on Thursday afternoon. The administration said it could ask the Supreme Court as early as Friday to pause the federal court's original ruling if necessary.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.6% in early trade while the broader Topix index fell 0.97% as investors parsed a slew of data releases.

Tokyo's core inflation reading for April, which captures consumer costs excluding fresh food, climbed 3.6% from a year ago, its highest level since January 2023.

While industrial output in April fell 0.9% from the previous month, it came in better than the estimated 1.4% drop forecasted by economists polled by Reuters. Retail sales rose 3.3% year-over-year, beating Reuters' estimates of 3.1%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index dropped 0.32%, while the small-cap Kosdaq moved up 0.12% in choppy trade.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,297, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 23,573.38.

U.S. futures were little changed as investors await more trade news and fresh inflation data.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks on Wall Street rose, even as gains were curtailed by caution around the court rulings on Trump's "reciprocal tariffs."

The S&P 500 moved up thanks to strong moves in chipmaker Nvidia. The broad-based index ended the day higher by 0.4% at 5,912.17 despite climbing as much as 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39% to 19,175.87, also well off its highest intraday gain of 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 117.03 points, or 0.28%, to finish at 42,215.73.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Japan's April jobless rate unchanged at 2.5%

Japan's unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.5% in April, from the previous month, government data released Friday showed.

This reading is in line with estimates forecast in a Reuters' poll.

There were 126 job openings for every 100 job seekers in April, unchanged from the previous month, which was also in line with Reuters' predictions.

Japan has experienced a tight labor market for over a decade, with the situation becoming more pronounced in recent years due to demographic challenges.

— Amala Balakrishner

South Korea's factory output declines 0.9% in April, missing expectations

South Korea's industrial production output fell 0.9% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to the month earlier, data released by Statistics Korea on Friday showed. This follows a 2.9% expansion in March and falls short of the 0.5% growth forecasted in a Reuters poll.

While factory output rose 4.9% year-over-year in April, beating the 4% expected by economists polled by Reuters, it was still lower than the 5.3% reading from the previous month.

Separate data showed a 0.9% month-over-month drop in South Korea's retail sales in April. This is its lowest level since August 2024 and follows a 0.3% drop in the previous month.

— Amala Balakrishner