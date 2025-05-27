Asia-Pacific markets climb after Wall Street gains on EU tariff delay

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on investor optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a 50% tariff on European Union imports until July 9.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.06%, while the Topix added 0.88%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.65% and the small-cap Kosdaq Index advanced 0.53%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.21%.

Hong Kong markets are poised to slip slightly with futures tied to the Hang Seng index at 23,328, compared to the benchmark's last close of 23,381.99.

Australia is set to report its consumer price index later in the day, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is stipulated to release its monetary policy statement.

U.S. futures are little changed as investors awaited earnings results from Nvidia and the minutes from the Federal Reserve May meeting, due out Wednesday afternoon U.S. time.

Overnight, the three major stock averages closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 740.58 points, or 1.78%, to finish at 42,343.65, while the S&P 500 rose 2.05% to 5,921.54. Both snapped four-day losing streaks. The Nasdaq Composite popped 2.47% to 19,199.16 as technology names like Tesla saw outsized gains.

Stocks close higher

The three major indexes finished Tuesday's session in the green, snapping four-day losing streaks for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

The S&P 500 added around 2.1%, while the Nasdaq jumped 2.5%. The Dow climbed more than 700 points, or 1.8%.

