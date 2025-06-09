Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors await details of U.S.-China trade talks

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Aerial view by drone of Tokyo Cityscape with Tokyo Sky Tree visible in Tokyo city, Japan on sunrise.
pongnathee kluaythong | Moment | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors awaited further details on the U.S.-China trade talks, which were slated to continue for a second day.

Officials from both countries held trade talks in London on Monday, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer meeting with their Chinese counterparts led by Beijing's Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.62% at the open, while the broader Topix index increased by 0.49%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index was flat, while the small-cap Kosdaq inched down 0.14%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 benchmark started the day 0.19% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 24,117, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's last close of 24,181.43.

U.S. stock futures were near the flatline in early Asian hours, as investors waited for more insight on trade discussions between the U.S. and China, after a muted session on Wall Street.

Overnight stateside, the broad-based S&P 500 inched up 0.09% and notched a second winning session, closing at 6,005.88. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.31% to end at 19,591.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 1.11 points and closed at 42,761.76.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

