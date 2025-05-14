Asia-Pacific markets set to fall as investors assess U.S.-China trade developments

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall Thursday, after mostly gaining in the previous session on easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open lower, with the Chicago futures contract at 37,710 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,640 against the index's last close of 38,128.13.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was set to open flat, with futures at 8,271, compared with the index's last close of 8,279.6.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index last traded at 23,554, lower than the index's last close of 23,640.65.

U.S. stock futures slipped in overnight trading after the S&P 500 index rose for a third straight day. China and the U.S. hammered out a temporary suspension of their tit-for-tat tariff dispute earlier this week.

Overnight, the S&P 500 rose modestly, extending a strong start to the week that pushed the benchmark into the green for the year. The broad market index inched up 0.10% to close at 5,892.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.72% and ended at 19,146.81. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.37 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 42,051.06.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

S&P 500 closes higher for third day

The S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark notching its third straight positive session.

The broad market index added 0.1% to finish the session at 5,892.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.72% to 19,146.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 89.37 points, or 0.21%, to close at 42,051.06.

— Brian Evans