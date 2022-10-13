Japan Stocks Jump 2%, Leading Gains in Asia After Wall Street Rally, Singapore's GDP Grows 4.4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 2.37% higher in early trade, while the Topix gained 1.74%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels against the U.S. dollar since 1990 overnight before paring losses, and still trading at 147-levels.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 popped 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.74% and the Kosdaq climbed 2.53%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.83% higher.

China will be reporting inflation and trade data later Friday. Singapore's GDP grew 4.4% in the third quarter and is expected to further tighten its monetary policy.

In the U.S., inflation data showed consumer prices increased more than expected in September, with CPI rising 0.4% from August, and 8.2% from September last year. Core inflation accelerated even faster in September.

Stocks had a volatile session but ultimately rebounded to close higher, with each major index gaining more than 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,500 points from its lows to the highest level on Thursday in the U.S.

"Equity investors seemingly decided that a stronger U.S. inflation [report] today still doesn't negate expectations of a sharp declines in prices ahead," Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note Friday. He added that the rally could have been a result of short-covering.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox, Carmen Reinicke and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Singapore's GDP for the third quarter comes in at 4.4%

Singapore's gross domestic product grew 4.4% in the third quarter from the same period last year, according to government data, much higher than 3.4% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll, and in line with growth in the second quarter.

GDP in the third quarter also expanded 1.5% from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, meaning Singapore avoided a technical recession. Second-quarter GDP contracted 0.2% from the first quarter.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in August narrowed Singapore's GDP forecast for 2022 to 3% to 4%, compared to an earlier 3% to 5%.

— Abigail Ng

— Zavier Ong

Stocks close higher after remarkable Thursday reversal

Stocks closed higher Thursday after staging a major reversal in intraday trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 827 points, or 2.83%, to close at 30,038.06 after being down more than 500 points earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 ticked up 2.60% to 3,669.87, breaking a six-day losing streak. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23% to end the day at 10,649.15.

—Carmen Reinicke