Asia-Pacific markets climb after Trump pauses tariffs on consumer electronics

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump paused tariffs on some consumer electronics, boosting risk sentiment.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 1.82% higher while the broader Topix index rose 1.77%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index rose 1.29% at the open while the small-cap Kosdaq added 1.22%.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.72%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 21,059 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 20,914.69 last Friday.

Trump exempted smartphones and computers as well as other devices and components such as semiconductors from his new "reciprocal" tariffs, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidance issued late Friday.

However, Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested Sunday that the exemptions were not permanent, stirring up more uncertainty.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that these products were still "subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff 'bucket.'"

Several countries in the region are also preparing for trade negotiations with the U.S. this week.

Trump is engaging in negotiations with countries including Vietnam, India, South Korea and Japan, and is prioritizing existing trading partners that are strategic to countering China, according to two people close to the White House, reports from Politico show.

Japan's top trade representative Akazawa Ryosei is slated to visit the U.S. this week for talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to local broadcaster NHK.

U.S. futures were up after stocks capped a volatile week with a rise last Friday, following comments from the White House that Trump is "optimistic" that China will seek a deal with the U.S.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.81% to end at 5,363.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 619.05 points, or 1.56%, and closed at 40,212.71 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.06% to settle at 16,724.46.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Hakyung Kim and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Singapore eases monetary policy for a second straight time as city-state cuts growth forecast

Singapore on Monday eased its monetary policy for the second straight time, as the city-state posted a lower-than-expected GDP growth of 3.8% for the first quarter.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had eased its policy stance in its January meeting, loosening policy for the first time since 2020.

The MAS said Monday it will reduce the rate of appreciation of its policy band known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER.

Read the full story, here.

— Lim Hui Jie

There's still 'mass uncertainty' despite Trump tariff exemption being 'right move,' according to Dan Ives

While the Trump administration's move to exempt smartphones, computers and semiconductors, among other electronic devices and components, from "reciprocal" tariffs may have been a win for Big Tech, the market could still be facing "mass uncertainty" around the president's tariff policy, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

"The White House made the right move in our view as tech leaders and the overall tech industry knew that if these tariffs went into effect it would essentially be a shut off valve for getting products to the US consumers," Ives wrote in a note dated Sunday.

"[B]ut still there is mass uncertainty, chaos, and confusion about the next steps ahead with all focus on China tariff negotiations being front and center and any progress on this game of high stakes poker between Beijing and DC being crucial to the markets and the economy this week," he continued.

— Sean Conlon