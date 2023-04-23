Asia-Pacific Markets Open Mixed After Wall Street Posts Weekly Loss

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday, ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.

Most major markets were down except Japanese which was higher: the Nikkei 225 up by 0.37% and the Topix 0.35% higher.

Investors will be closely watching the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting later this week, the first to be led by new BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.07%, while South Korea's Kospi fell more than 0.6% and the Kosdaq was down 1.5%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.11% in early trade paring earlier gains, while the Hang Seng Tech climbed 0.2%. Mainland Chinese markets were also lower, with the Shenzhen Component shedding 0.6 and the Shanghai Composite down 0.43%.

Some Southeast Asian markets are closed today for a holiday, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Singapore will release its inflation figures for March on Monday.

Last week, all three major U.S. indices posted gains on Friday, but ended the week lower{

Stocks notch losses for the week

Stocks finished the session little changes, and notched losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22.34 points, or 0.07%, to end at 33,808.96, while the S&P 500 eked out a 0.09% gain to settle at 4,133.52. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.11% to close at 12,072.46.

For the week the Dow lost 0.23% to snap a four-week win streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.42%, while the S&P slipped 0.1%.

— Samantha Subin

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

Consumer staples, utilities outperform for the week

Consumer staples and utilities stocks seem to have won the week, with both S&P 500 sectors on track for gains of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

The top consumer staples performers for the week include Clorox, Molson Coors, Procter & Gamble and Costco, all up at least 3% for the week. Procter & Gamble was on track for a 4% daily move on Friday after posting strong earnings results and lifting its forecast due to higher pricing.

On the utilities front, NiSource was the best performer, up 2.8% for the week. Pinnacle West Capital, Southern Company, Exelon and Consolidated Energy were all on track for gains of at least 2%.

— Samantha Subin

Flash PMI readings for services and manufacturing top expectations

Economic activity was stronger than expected in April, according to flash readings on services and manufacturing released Friday.

The S&P Global flash services index came in at 53.7, better than the Dow Jones estimate for 52. The manufacturing index registered a 50.4 reading, better than the expectation for 49. A reading of 50 is the dividing line between expansion and contraction in the purchase manager indexes.

Together, the S&P U.S. PMI Composite Output Index was at 53.5, an 11-month high. The services index was a 12-month high and the manufacturing number was the best in six months.

— Jeff Cox

Bitcoin hits lowest level since April 9

Bitcoin hit a low of 27,833.50 on Friday, the lowest level since April 9 when it traded as low as 27,823.77.

The cryptocurrency is also on pace for the worst week since March 10, when it dropped 10.48%.

Meanwhile, Ether reached a low 1.902.31, lowest level since April 13 and is also on track for its worst week since March 10.

—Michelle Fox, Gina Francolla