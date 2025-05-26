Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets open mixed as investors assess Trump's tariff plans

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC

Overlooking the city with Busan Tower in Yongdusan Park. Nampo-dong, Busan, South Korea.
Jungang Yan | Moment | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday as investors continued to assess U.S. President Donald Trump's delay of 50% tariffs on European Union imports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day 0.15% lower while the broader Topix index was flat.

In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.15%, reversing course from its three-month high in Monday's session, while the small-cap Kosdaq was flat in early trade.

Over in Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moved up 0.28%.

Hong Kong markets are poised to open flat with futures tied to the Hang Seng index at 23,200, compared to the benchmark's last close of 23,282.33.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

— CNBC's Alex Harring contributed to this report.

