Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Wall Street's Sharp Declines

Asia-Pacific traded lower early Tuesday morning after major indexes on Wall Street finished their worst day since June amid mounting rate hike concerns.

Japan's Topix traded 0.82% lower, Nikkei 225 fell 1%, while South Korea's Kospi was down 0.4%. S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.46%.

Investors will be watching markets for reaction to a sharp tumble on Wall Street overnight, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points in its worst day since June, as the summer rally fizzled out and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned to Wall Street. The S&P 500 also tumbled 2%.

"There was a big hit to risk appetite in what was a night devoid of any top tier data. Instead markets are apprehensive ahead of US Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech," Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said in a Tuesday note.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Australia's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers (PMI) Index signaled the first contraction in the private sector's output since January, while Singapore is set to release its core inflation data later in the afternoon.

CNBC Pro: Tech investor Gene Munster reveals why this FAANG stock can top $250

FANNG stocks have rallied strongly in the second half of the year, but tech investor Gene Munster believes one stock could still see further upside ahead.

He tells CNBC why he loves this stock for the "next two to five years."

Pro subscribers can read the story here.

— Zavier Ong

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley's top China stock picks to beat market volatility

Morgan Stanley has named a raft of Chinese stocks to help investors navigate what it expects to be a period of elevated market volatility.

The bank's picks span several sectors and have significant potential upside to their stock prices.

Pro subscribers can read the story here.

— Evelyn Cheng

Japan's manufacturing data shows slowest factory activity growth in 19 months

Japan's manufacturing activity growth slowed to a 19-month low, as new orders continue to decline.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 51.0 in August, down from July's final of 52.1.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.

Manufacturers reported a second successive contraction in output levels — the steepest in 11 months, the survey showed. New order growth fell at the sharpest pace since September 2020.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index also slipped to a seasonally adjusted 49.2 in August from July's final of 50.3, contracting for the first time since March.

"Of concern was the amount of new business received by private sector firms, which reduced for the first time in six months and pointed to further weaknesses to come," said Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

— Jihye Lee

Sign up for CNBC's newsletter here: