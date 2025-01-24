Asia-Pacific markets poised to rise after S&P 500 hits record highs; Japan core CPI hits 16-month high

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to climb on Friday, after the S&P 500 hit record highs on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump called for lower interest rates and cheaper oil prices.

Japan's core inflation rate rose to a 16-month high at 3% in December, year on year, boosting the case for a rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

The CPI announcement comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting today. Market watchers expect the central bank to raise rates its their level in 17 years.

Singapore's central bank will also be announcing its monetary policy decision in the next hour.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,060 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 40,010, against the index's last close of 39,958.87.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,801 pointing to a slightly stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,700.56. The index had closed down 0.03% on Thursday's, erasing the gains it had earlier in the week.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.43%.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks finished higher as the three major indexes rose.

The S&P 500 added 0.53%, notching an all-time intraday high for the second straight session to finish the day at 6,118.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 408.34 points, or 0.92%, to 44,565.07, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.22% to 20,053.68. Thursday marked the fourth straight winning session for all three major indexes.

Stocks finish higher

The three major indexes concluded Thursday's session in the green.

The S&P 500 jumped 0.5%, notching an all-time closing high. The Dow rallied 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked higher by 0.2%.

— Alex Harring

Energy sector lagging this week

The broader market is headed for solid week-to-date gains, but energy stocks are struggling.

The S&P 500 energy sector is down 2% this week, on pace for its worst weekly performance since the week that ended Dec. 20, when it shed more than 5%. The space is also on track to snap a four-week winning streak.

Halliburton is the worst-performing stock in the sector this week, losing more than 5%. Oneok and Hess were down about 4% during that time.

— Fred Imbert

Oracle heads for best week since December 2021

Oracle shares are up nearly 15% this week after President Trump announced a new joint venture with the company, Softbank and OpenAI to invest in artificial intelligence.

The stock is on pace for its best week since December 2021, when shares surged more than 16%. The stock is up 11% since the start of 2025.

— Samantha Subin