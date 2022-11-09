Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2% as Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.44% in early trade as Hang Seng Tech Index dropped more than 3%.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component declined 0.79%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.04%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.94% in early trade and the Topix declined 0.65%. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.15%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.35%.

Chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are slated to report earnings later in the day as well as Apple supplier Foxconn.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower as results of the elections provided no clear answers about who would control Congress yet. A crypto selloff also weighed on markets. Looking ahead, economists are expecting the October consumer price index rose 0.6% from September, according to a Dow Jones poll.

— Sarah Min, Jesse Pound, Yun Li contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: Think the dollar is about to peak? Here's how to play it

The U.S. Dollar Index rose to a two-decade high in September. It's also hit all-time highs against several major currencies in recent weeks, including the British Pound and Japanese Yen.

Now, several market participants now believe the dollar rally, driven by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates more aggressively than other central banks, is about fade over the next three to six months.

CNBC Pro canvassed opinions from investment banks and brokers on where they see the dollar heading. Subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Bank of Japan to maintain current monetary policy in medium-term: Fitch

The Bank of Japan is likely to stand by its dovish monetary policy of ultra-low rates over the medium term despite rising risks, Fitch Ratings said in a release.

"The next annual wage negotiation round in March 2023 could offer clues as to whether wage growth and inflation expectations are becoming entrenched, and we believe BoJ will maintain loose policy to influence these negotiations," it said.

The agency also forecasts the economy to grow 1.7% in 2022 and 1.3% in 2023, adding a recovery in the services sector is expected.

–Jihye Lee

Earnings preview: Major Apple suppliers in Asia expected to see quarterly growth

Asia's major chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation are expecting to see a growth in quarterly revenue.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC is forecast to report a 45.72% growth for its fourth quarter revenue compared to the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data, after reporting a 47.86% annualized growth in the previous quarter.

Investors will be closely watching for any commentary on a Wall Street Journal report saying the company is considering adding a multibillion-dollar plant in Arizona.

SMIC meanwhile, is predicted to see a growth of 36.73% for its third quarter revenue, according to Refinitiv data. The company saw an annualized increase of 41.59% revenue from their second quarter.

— Lee Ying Shan

Correction: This post was updated to remove an inaccurate characterization of TSMC

Stocks close lower, snapping a three-day win streak

Stocks snapped a three-day win streak, closing lower Wednesday after the results of the midterm elections provided no clear answers about who would control Congress yet, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points, or nearly 2%. The S&P 500 shed about 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid roughly 2.5%.

— Sarah Min