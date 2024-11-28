Asia markets fall as traders assess Tokyo inflation print and South Korea manufacturing data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets started Friday lower, with investors assessing November inflation numbers from Japan's capital of Tokyo and industrial production figures from South Korea.

The headline inflation rate in Tokyo came in at 2.6%, a rebound from the 1.8% seen in October.

Core inflation, which excludes costs of fresh food, rose to 2.2% compared with Reuters poll expectations of 2.1%.

Tokyo's inflation numbers are widely considered to be an indicator of nationwide trends.

Separately, South Korea's industrial production saw a 2.3% increase year on year in October, marking a reversal from the 1.3% fall in September.

South Korea's Kospi led losses in the region, down 1.38%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was over 1% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.72% after the inflation data release, while the broad-based Topix was 0.50% lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,455, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 19,366.96.

U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, and will be open only for a half day on Friday.

India competition watchdog to investigate Google's gaming app policy

India's competition watchdog on Thursday ordered a probe into Google's restrictive policies for real-money games on its platform, following a complaint by online gaming platform WinZO that called it discriminatory.

The move compounds Google's regulatory headaches in India, where it has already been hit with at least two penalties for abusing its dominant position in the Android operating system market.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment made after working hours in India and with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

WinZO, which offers real-money games, first approached the Competition Commission of India in 2022, after a change in the U.S. company's gaming app policy continued to exclude WinZO from Google's Play Store, even as it accepted some of its competitors.

— Reuters

