Asia markets take a breather, Bank of Japan policy meet and China LPR in focus this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets dipped Monday at the start of the penultimate week of 2023, after most markets in the region rallied last week following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates and its roadmap for rate cuts in 2024 and 2025.

The Bank of Japan will meet for the last time this year. A note from Dutch bank ING said it expects the BOJ to maintain all its major policy settings, "though the overall tone about future policy at the press conference and statement could start to soften."



A Reuters poll of economists also expects the BOJ to maintain its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%.

Separately, China will release its loan prime rates on Wednesday, while inflation data from Japan is due Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.18% lower, snapping a six-day winning streak.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.77%, while the Topix opened 0.8% lower.

South Korea's Kospi struggled to make headway, while the small-cap Kosdaq was the only outlier rising 0.82% at open.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,690, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 18,326.63.

On Friday in the U.S., markets ended mixed, and with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2% and setting a new intraday record and the Nasdaq Composite 0.4% higher. The Nasdaq-100 ended Friday at 16,623.45, topping a record close dating back to November 2021.

In contrast, the S&P500 slipped marginally, but still logged gains for a seventh straight week to mark its longest winning streak since 2017.

NY Fed's Williams pushes back on market assumption rate cuts are around the corner

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the central bank isn’t "really talking about rate cuts right now." Instead, "We're very focused on the question in front of us, which as chair Powell said... is, have we gotten monetary policy to sufficiently restrictive stance in order to ensure the inflation comes back down to 2%? That's the question in front of us."

Traders are betting that the central bank will cut rates more than three times, according to fed funds futures trading at the CME. Futures markets indicate that the Fed could start cutting rates as soon as March.

"I just think it's just premature to be even thinking about that," Williams said, when asked about futures pricing for a rate cut in March. Williams said that if the trend of lower inflation were to reverse, the central bank stands ready to tighten policy again.

Oil books modest gain for the week after string of losses

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, but rose slightly for the week on a weaker dollar and improved 2024 demand outlook after a string of recent losses.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 15 cents, or .21%, to settle at $71.43 a barrel. The Brent contract for February shed 6 cents, or .08%, to settle at $76.55

Yet U.S. crude and the global benchmark gained less than 1% for the week after prices rallied Thursday on a weaker dollar and the International Energy Agency raising its 2024 demand growth outlook.

It was the first positive note for crude prices after seven weeks of losses.

Stocks could see volatile trading as S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 go through quarterly rebalance

Friday could be a volatile trading session for stocks thanks to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 rebalancing their indexes. The process will see Uber join the S&P 500, while DoorDash and MongoDB will be added to the Nasdaq-100.

A looming concern that could be reflected in the process is investors considering concentration risks, as well as worry that some stocks may have an oversized weighting going into their respective indexes.

Boeing heads for longest weekly win streak since 2005

Boeing is on pace for its longest weekly positive streak in 18 years.

With just hours left in Friday's session, the airplane maker is poised to finish the trading week more than 8% higher. If that holds, it would mark its seventh winning week in a row — a first of that length since late 2005.

Boeing, which is up more than 3% on Friday, is also slated to notch its eighth straight winning day. The stock last saw a streak that long during a nine-day rally in October 2022.

The company shared leadership appointments over the course of the week. Stephanie Pope was tapped as operations chief, while Brian Moran will lead sustainability.

