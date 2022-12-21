Asia Markets Rise After Wall Street Saw Boost From Consumer Confidence Reading

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific shares traded higher, carrying on the optimism on Wall Street as stocks saw a boost from upbeat earnings and a strong consumer confidence reading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.35% in early trade, while the Topix gained 0.38%.The Japanese yen weakened slightly 0.11% to stand at 132.32 against the U.S. dollar. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.53%.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.39% as the nation saw its annualized producer price index for November reach its lowest reading in 19 months, with falling agricultural product prices leading declines in its monthly reading.

Thailand will release its November trade data for November, while Japan is slated to record its revised leading indicator for October.

Stocks jump for a second day

Stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday following upbeat earnings results from Nike and FedEx.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to finish at 33,376.48. The S&P 500 surged 1.49% to settle at 3,878.44, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.54% to end at 10,709.37.

Don't expect rate cuts or a recession in 2023, says Goldman Sachs' Hatzius

Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius isn't counting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates next year, and that's because the economy will most likely avoid a recession in 2023, he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday.

"We're not looking for cuts, because we're not looking for a recession," the chief economist said, pegging the recession odds at 35% and below consensus estimates. "Our expectation, or baseline, is that the economy continues to grow and the adjustment process in the labor market continues, but without a recession."

He pointed to two pockets of strength in the economy supporting this view. Real household disposable income, despite declining earlier this year, is growing as headline inflation moves lower.

Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, and the lags from those rate hikes are likely already underway, Hatzius said. To be sure, the impact on activity could take a few quarters, but the effect on growth is relatively short, he added.

In 2023, Hatzius expects a deflation in goods, with service inflation likely taking longer to decelerate. Markets have already begun to see relief in the housing and rental market, although those signs have yet to make their way into the consumer price index, he said.

"If GDP is still growing at a 1% pace, which is kind of our forecast over the next few quarters, then payroll growth slows substantially further but still stays positive," he said. "Obviously, month to month, there is going to be more volatility around that, but we don't have trend declines."

Consumer confidence beats expectations

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped to 108.3 in December from 101.4 in November, topping a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 100.5. The number was also the index's highest since April.

"Inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September 2021, with recent declines in gas prices a major impetus. Vacation intentions improved but plans to purchase homes and big-ticket appliances cooled further," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement.

"This shift in consumers' preference from big-ticket items to services will continue in 2023, as will headwinds from inflation and interest rate hikes," Franco added.

