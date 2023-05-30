Asia Markets Trade Mixed as China Manufacturing Slides for Second Straight Month

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as Wall Street considered the likelihood of Congress passing a tentative deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling amid growing opposition within the GOP.

Asia will also see a slew of economic data out on Wednesday, including China's May manufacturing activity figures. The country's manufacturing purchasing managers index slid for a second-straight month to 48.8, a steeper contraction than March's 49.2.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 retreated from its 33-year high and slipped 0.75% in early trade, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.65%.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.98% as the country's weighted inflation rate rose more than expected to 6.8%, higher than the 6.4% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and gained 0.24%, and the Kosdaq advanced 0.87%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.35% at the open, while the Hang Seng Tech index slid 1.7%. Mainland Chinese markets were also all lower, with the Shanghai Composite down marginally and the Shenzhen Component down 0.4%

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.32%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 eked out a marginal gain, after trading both above and below the flatline during the session.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: AMD shares jumped last week on the A.I. buzz. Wall Street weighs in on the stock's future

Wall Street is again abuzz over artificial intelligence ever since chipmaker Nvidia reported blowout earnings last week.

Apart from Nvidia, investors have piled into stocks that could benefit from AI. One of them is Advanced Micro Devices.

But what lies ahead for the stock and does it have the potential to surge further?

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Japan's retail sales in April misses estimates

Retail sales in Japan grew 5% year-on-year in April, government data showed on Wednesday.

The latest reading is also a sharp decline from the growth of 7.2% seen in March and sharply missing estimates of 7% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The Japanese yen slightly strengthened to below the 140-mark last traded at 139.71 against the greenback.

– Jihye Lee

China's factory activity expected to remain in contraction territory

China's National Bureau of Statistics manufacturing purchasing managers' index is expected to remain in contraction territory with a reading of 49.4, below the 50-mark that separates growth and contraction, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The factory activity reading for May comes after April's reading fell below estimates to 49.2, marking the lowest since December 2022.

The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index for May is expected to be released on Thursday, with economists surveyed by Reuters forecasting a reading of 49.5.

— Jihye Lee

Fed's Barkin warns of stubborn inflation

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin warned that he thinks inflation will remain stubborn going forward, noting that he hasn't "backed off" from his rate forecast — which he said is among the higher ones within the central bank.

— Fred Imbert

Oil slides more than 4%

Oil prices were down more than 4% on Tuesday as market observers weighed the likelihood of Congressional approval of the U.S. debt ceiling agreement and looked to the OPEC+ meeting slated for this weekend.

Brent crude dropped $3.28, or 4.3%, to $73.79 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.06, or 4.2%, to $69.61.

Energy stocks were the worst performer in S&P 500, down around 1.5% in Tuesday's session. With Wednesday marking the last trading session of the month, the sector is also set to see the worst performance in May with a 9.3% drop so far.

— Alex Harring

Nvidia reaches $1 trillion market cap

Nvidia shares added to a recent string of gains on Tuesday to hit a $1 trillion market cap.

With Tuesday's moves, Nvidia joins an elite club of companies with a $1 trillion market cap or more. That group includes Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

Shares gained more than 4% in early morning trading to last trade at around $405.56. Shares need to hold above $404.86 to maintain that distinction during Tuesday's trading.

— Samantha Subin

Tesla shares rise following reports of Musk in China

Tesla shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading following reports of CEO Elon Musk's trip to China.

Reuters reported Monday that a private jet used by Musk arrived in China. He's expected to meet with senior Chinese officials and visit the electric vehicle maker's Shanghai plant, according to Reuters.

The trip comes as Bank of America analyst Matty Zhao said Monday that China would likely be the world's largest electric vehicle market by 2025, accounting for between 40% and 45%. That would mark a decrease as the country current made up about 60% of global market share in 2022, but Zhao said growth in the U.S and Europe would not be enough to make another country the biggest market in 2025.

— Alex Harring