Asia Markets Mixed as Wall Street Rally Fades, Oil Gains After Aborted Russian Mercenary Rebellion

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets started the final week of June mixed, even as U.S. markets snapped a multi-week winning streak Friday.

In an early Monday note, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, wrote that "economic concerns took central stage again as recession fears mounted, with spiking rates in both Europe and the US rattling global markets."

Over the weekend, Europe also saw a brief rebellion by the Wagner private military group in Russia, pushing oil prices up on Monday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.38% and continued its retreat, while the Topix fell 0.34%. Japan's service sector prices climbed 1.6% year-on-year in May, unchanged from the previous month's figure.

However, South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and gained marginally, while the Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 0.14%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.41%, dragged by energy stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also poised to fall, with futures at 18,764 compared to the HSI's close of 18,889.97.

All three major U.S. indexes slid in Friday's trading session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.65%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 1.01%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Oil trades higher after aborted Russian mercenary revolt

Oil prices rose early Monday after as investors assessed the aborted rebellion in Russia by the Wagner private military company over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose about 1% to trade at $74.58, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.91% to trade at $69.78.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan service sector prices climb 1.6% year-on-year in May

Japan's producer prices index for its services sector rose 1.6% on a year-on-year basis in May, unchanged from April's growth rate of 1.6%.

This puts the index at 108.5, a 0.1% month-on-month drop compared with April's 108.6.

The PPI measures the average movements of prices received by domestic producers their services sold.

— Lim Hui Jie

Apple touches new all-time high, bucking the trend

Apple was higher Friday afternoon, managing to hit new all-time highs even as the major averages declined. Shares were last up by 0.1%.

— Sarah Min, Scott Schnipper

Health care and consumer discretionary stocks buck S&P 500 downturn

Health care and consumer discretionary stocks have been able to avoid the S&P 500's more than 1% slide this week.

Both sectors in the S&P 500 are up 0.4% on the week. UnitedHealth and Merck & Co. led the health stocks up with advances of more than 5% and 4%, respectively. CarMax helped pull the consumer discretionary sector up with a nearly 6% jump on the week.

The other nine S&P 500 sectors traded down on a week-to-date basis. Energy and real estate were the two worst performing sectors, with each dropping more than 3%.

— Alex Harring

Manufacturing sector contracts further in June, PMI reading shows

Manufacturing activity in the U.S. slowed more than expected in June, according to an S&P flash PMI reading released Friday that was the lowest in six months.

The index registered a 46.3, down from the 48.4 in May and below the 49.0 Dow Jones estimate. As the reading measures the level of companies reporting expansion, anything below 50 represents contraction.

On the services side, the reading of 54.1 was a two-month low and below the 54.9 in May. The composite index came in at 53.0, below the 54.3 from the previous month but still showing expansion even though it was a three-month low.

—Jeff Cox

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors digest Fed speaker comments

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell. Policymakers reaffirmed that further rate hikes would likely be needed to bring inflation closer to the central bank's 2% target.

At 4:29 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over six basis points to 3.7308%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.752% after falling by more than four basis points.

— Sophie Kiderlin