Asia markets rise ahead of China's factory activity data

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board as investors brace for China's August factory activity data.

The world's second-largest economy is forecast to see a fifth straight month of contraction in the manufacturing sector, according to a Reuters poll.

Economists polled are expecting the purchasing managers index to come in at 49.4, representing a softer rate of contraction compared with June's 49.3.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,544, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 18,482.86.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.33% and the Topix was up 0.31%, as the country saw its retail sales jump more than expected in July, climbing 6.8% year on year, compared with the 5.4% rise expected by a Reuters poll.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.23% and the Kosdaq was 0.36% higher. South Korea's retail sales slid 3.2% month on month in July, compared with a 0.9% rise in June.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 was 0.11% higher, on pace for a fourth straight day of gains.

On Wednesday in the U.S., all three major indexes gained, with the S&P 500 notching a four-day winning streak, as investors assess new U.S. economic data.

The broad-market index climbed 0.38%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.11%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54%.

Separately, U.S. annual gross domestic product growth was downwardly revised on Wednesday to 2.1% from the previous 2.4% forecast.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

Second-quarter gross domestic product growth revised down

Economic growth expanded at a 2.1% annual clip in the second-quarter, the government said Wednesday, which is a slight downward revision from the preliminary 2.4% estimate.

Other revisions also include personal consumption, which ticked up slightly to 1.7%.

— Brian Evans

4-day rally in S&P 500 pares month-to-date loss to -1.6% from -5.5%

The latest, four-day boomlet in U.S. stocks has pared August's decline in the S&P 500 to just 1.6% now — from a loss of -5.53% as recently as the intraday low on August 18 when the benchmark index touched its low for the month at 4335. 31.

The S&P 500 has climbed as much as 3.32% over the past four trading sessions, using Wednesday's high water mark of 4,521.65.

Of the S&P's 11 major sectors, only energy (+1.1%) and health care (+0.5%) are higher in August. As yields have backed up this month, utilities are the worst-performing group, slumping -6%.

— Scott Schnipper

ADP report shows slower-than-expected job growth

The ADP private payrolls report showed slower-than-expected job growth in August.

Private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, according to ADP, well below the revised total of 371,000 jobs added in July. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs added in August.

The firm also said that pay growth slowed for workers who changed jobs and those who stayed in their current positions.

—Jesse Pound

History points to more gains from here for stocks

Despite September being a historically tough month for stocks, investors may want to brace for even more gains through year-end. Bank of America pointed out that, "since 1950, strong performance in the S&P 500 in the first seven months of the year (>15%) has been followed by average returns of 5% through December."

The S&P 500 jumped 19.5% from January to the end of July. For the year, it's up 17%.

— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom