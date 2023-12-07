Asia markets mixed as Japan's third-quarter GDP revised downward, India rate decision awaited

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as Japan's third-quarter GDP was revised downward in a surprise move, while investors also awaited India's central bank rate decision.

Japan's third-quarter GDP was revised downward to a 0.7% fall quarter-on-quarter, a sharper slide compared with the 0.5% decline estimated earlier. Economists had forecast that the revised figure would be unchanged at 0.5%

The Reserve Bank of India will also release its rate decision on Friday, with a Reuters poll of 64 economists unanimously forecasting that the bank will keep its benchmark policy rate steady at 6.5% for the fourth straight time.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.32%, extending losses from Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.23% after the GDP data, while the Topix fell 0.71%.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.81% and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.08%.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,423, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 16,345.89.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained ground as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke three-day losing streaks, ahead of Friday's all-important jobs report.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, while the blue-chip Dow added 0.17%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.37% as technology stocks outperformed.

Google-parent Alphabet gained more than 5% as traders cheered the company's launch of its Gemini artificial intelligence model. Nvidia and AMD also added more than 2% and 9%, respectively.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Investors should expect a recession in 2024, Citi says

Many are anticipating a "goldilocks" scenario in 2024, but Citi said it's not as optimistic. The Wall Street firm expects a recession will start in the second quarter of next year.

"Early signs suggest that the rapid rise in policy rates over the last two years – and need to hold them there to bring down inflation – will lead to a recession next year," Andrew Hollenhorst wrote in a Wednesday note.

"Even factoring in a recession, core inflation is likely to remain 'sticky' above the 2% target for all of 2024. In our base case the Fed cuts rates 100bp next year, starting in July," he added.

— Sarah Min, Michael Bloom

U.S. crude closes below $70 for second day

U.S. crude declined slightly on Thursday, closing below $70 a barrel for the second day in a row.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell 4 cents, or .06%, to settle at $69.34 a barrel. The Brent contract for February lost 25 cents, or .34%, to settle at $74.05 a barrel.

WTI shed 4% on Wednesday, closing below $70 for the first time since late June.

Oil traders are increasingly bearish with record U.S. production and a weakening economy in China. The OPEC+ production cuts announced for the first quarter have not been able to move the needle so far.

— Spencer Kimball

Dollar hits lowest level against yen since September

The U.S. dollar hit a low of 144.53 against the yen on Thursday, its lowest level since Sept. 1. During that session, the dollar traded as low as 144.43.

The dollar is down 1.7% against the yen, on pace for its worst daily loss against the Japanese currency since Jan. 12, 2023, when the dollar fell 2.45% against the yen.

—Gina Francolla, Michelle Fox

Alphabet shares rally 5% after launching latest AI model

Google-parent Alphabet rallied more than 5%, a day after the company launched what it views as its largest and "most capable" artificial intelligence model known as Gemini.

The model, slated to come in three different sizes, will power products such as its Bard chatbot.

The jump in Alphabet shares boosted the Nasdaq Composite, last up more than 1%. Advanced Micro Devices was the biggest winner in the concentrated Nasdaq-100, jumping more than 6% after unveiling in AI chip competitor to Nvidia.

— Samantha Subin