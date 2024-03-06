Asia markets poised to rise after Wall Street rebound; trade data from Australia and China awaited

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise as investors await trade data from Australia and China on Thursday.

This also follows comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated his stance that while the central bank could start cutting rates, it is "not immediately ready."

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.14%, nearing its all time high of 7,745.6 hit on March 1.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Japan's Nikkei 225 looks to continue its run above the 40,000 mark, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,360 and its counterpart in Osaka at 40,350 against the index's last close of 40,090.78.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,565, higher than the HSI's close of 16,438.09 and on pace to extend gains on Wednesday after it rose almost 2%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after two straight days of declines, although some names like Apple, Alphabet and Disney sat out of the rally.

The S&P 500 added 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.58%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher by 0.2%, although the blue-chip average was weighed down by a drop of more than 2% in Disney.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: How can foreign investors cash in on India’s growth? Here are the ETFs and stocks to buy

India's economic prospects are shining bright, attracting global investors eager to capitalize on the country's immense growth potential.

The International Monetary Fund expects India's real gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 6.5% in 2024.

However, tapping into these opportunities as a foreign investor is not as straightforward as buying shares listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Limits on foreign ownership, complex tax implications, and corporate governance concerns create barriers.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about how foreign investors can buy Indian stocks.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Analysts love these value stocks, giving 4 more than 30% upside

Many growth stocks are becoming expensive, prompting some investors to turn to value stocks.

"The S&P 500 at 5,075 with expected earnings growth of 10% for 2024 gives us $243 a share and puts us at 21X earnings - its pricey, plain, and simple," said Brian Szytel, senior managing director of The Bahnsen Group, in late February. The S&P 500 closed around 5,078 on Tuesday.

He said he wouldn't own the index at that level. "I would however, own parts of the market shift to more value-oriented names and believe that rotation that started in 2022 from growth to value will resume. This is a time to earn 'carry', income, and dividends," he said.

Those interested in value stocks can consider the following from CNBC Pro's screen of the Vanguard Value ETF. All have 20% or more upside and a buy rating of at least 50%, with the screen showing their current and 5-year average dividend yields.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Gold hits new intraday all-time high, on pace for another record close

Gold futures for April settled at their highest level ever on Monday — and they're on pace for another record close.

Gold's April-dated futures hit a nominal intraday all-time high of $2,158.40 per ounce during Wednesday's trading session. As long as gold settles in positive territory, this would mean another record close for the commodity.

However, in inflation-adjusted terms, gold's all-time high is $3,460.77 per ounce, which it set in January 1980.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Gina Francolla

Apple tumbles for 6th straight day and has now lost $352 billion this year

Apple shares are falling for a sixth straight day Wednesday, extending a string of losses that began Feb. 28.

The latest decline matches another six-day slide that lasted from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20.

Apple has now declined 5.5% this week alone, bringing the year-to-date loss to almost 12%.

How much is that 12% worth in dollars and cents? Apple's market value has plunged $352 billion to $2.63 trillion in 2024, allowing Microsoft to overtake it as the largest company ($2.99 trillion) in the U.S.

— Scott Schnipper

Powell reiterates Fed is not ready to cut rates yet

In prepared remarks to be delivered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank was not yet ready to start cutting interest rates.

"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the policy rate, we will carefully assess the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," Powell said. "The Committee does not expect that it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent."

He also said rate policy is "likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year."

— Fred Imbert