Asia markets mixed ahead of central bank decisions, U.S. and China inflation data this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of central bank decisions this week, with investors also awaiting inflation numbers from the U.S. and China.

The Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Bank of Thailand and the central bank of the Philippines have their monetary policy meetings scheduled this week.

S&P Global expects all four banks to hold their rates steady, but also added in its note that "the Bank of Korea may be amongst [banks] which [are] close to lowering rates and the rhetoric will be in focus." The BOK was among one of the earliest Asian banks to halt its rate tightening cycle in 2023.

Later in the week, U.S. and China inflation numbers will be in focus, with China also releasing trade data for March on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded to cross the 39,000 mark, gaining 1.54%, while the broad-based Topix rose 1.33%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.12%, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a loss of 1.28%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.19%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.71%, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 was down 0.77% after coming back from a public holiday.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after a stronger than expected jobs report, with the Labor Department's report showing that job growth totaled 303,000 in March.

Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year earlier, both in line with estimates.

The 30-stock Dow climbed 0.8%, while the S&P 500gained 1.11%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.24%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

China's central bank announces $70 billion 're-loan' program to support tech SMEs

The People's Bank of China has announced a "re-loan" program of 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) for technological innovation and transformation to support small and medium-sized tech enterprises.

A re-loan program uses funds lent by the PBOC to commercial banks, which then lend them to customers.

In a statement on Sunday, the PBOC said the program will offer loans via 21 banks at a rate of 1.75%, and the loans can be extended twice for up to a year each time.

— Lim Hui Jie

China's Shimao becomes latest real estate firm to face liquidation suit

Chinese real estate development firm Shimao has become the latest property company to face a liquidation lawsuit after it received a winding up petition from China Construction Bank (Asia).

This follows lawsuits faced by counterparts Evergrande, which was ordered to wind up, and Country Garden Holdings, which also faces a liquidation petition.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company said the petition was in connection with debt of about 1.58 billion Hong Kong dollars.

Shimao said the petition does not represent the collective interests of its offshore creditors and other stakeholders, adding it will "oppose the petition vigorously."

Last month, Shimao released a restructuring plan for its offshore debt, saying that the plan represents "a reasonable and realistic solution" for its credit-holders.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Amala Balakrishner

— Weizhen Tan

Oil rally may have legs as crude prices form 'golden cross'

Nick Oxford | Reuters

Crude oil futures may have more room to rally as the commodity has formed a bullish chart pattern.

U.S. crude and Brent entered a "golden cross" this week, which is when the 50-day moving average outpaces the 200-day moving average. Investors typically view a golden cross as an indication of positive momentum and the potential for further upside.

The 50-day moving average for U.S. crude of $79.07 a barrel is slightly outpacing its 200-day moving average of $79.02. Brent's 50-day moving average is $83.74 a barrel, above the 200-day moving average of $83.54.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark have rallied to five-month highs as geopolitical tensions boil in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. OPEC member Iran has vowed to retaliate after accusing Israel of striking its consulate in Damascus this week.

— Spencer Kimball

All S&P 500 sectors trade up as benchmark index bounces

Every sector within the S&P 500 traded higher on Friday, helping the broad index make up some ground. But most are still on pace to end the week with sizable losses.

All 11 sectors were on track for gains in the session, led higher by communication services and information technology names. As a whole, the index was up more than 1% during Friday trading.

Despite Friday's broad advance, just two of the 11 sectors are on pace to finish the week with gains. Those sectors are energy and communication services, which have rallied more than 3% and 2%, respectively.

On the other hand, real estate and health care have seen the biggest drops this week, with each slipping around 3%. The index is poised to finish the week lower by 0.9%.

— Alex Harring

U.S. adds 303,000 jobs in March, topping estimates

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The March nonfarm payrolls came in stronger than expected Friday morning, which is another sign of a resilient U.S. labor market.

The U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs last month, topping the 200,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate was 3.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in March, and are up 4.1% over the past year. The average workweek ticked up to 34.4 hours.

— Jesse Pound