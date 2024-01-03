China leads losses in Asia as investors assess Fed minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

China led losses in Asia-Pacific on Thursday, followed by Japan stocks which resumed trading after an extended New Year's holiday during which the country witnessed an earthquake and an accident involving Japan Airlines.

China's CSI 300 index fell 0.92% to 3,347.05, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.06% by the last hour of trading.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.53% to close at 33,288.29, but the broader Topix reversed losses to close 0.52% higher at 2,378.79, as Japan kicked off its first day of trade in 2024.

Markets in Asia also took cues from global stocks after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in December showed interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, but provided little clarity on when that might happen.

South Korea's Kospi ended down 0.78% at 2,587.02, and the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.61% to 866.25.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 retreated further, losing 0.39% to close at 7,494.1.

Stocks in India, however, bucked the trend, with the Nifty 50 index adding 0.7% after falling for two straight sessions.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground after the Fed minutes revealed officials concluded that interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, though they appeared to provide little in the way of when that might occur.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.76%, while the broad-market S&P500 lost 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.18%, marking its fourth consecutive losing day.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Japan to approve reserved funds to cover damages from New Year's Day earthquake

Japan's cabinet will approve the use of its reserved funds to cover the damage from the earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Reuters reported that the amount being considered at next Tuesday's meeting would be likely be double the

near 2 billion yen ($13.95 million) deployed in similar past disasters.

The reserved funds are for Japan's government to deal with unexpected spending needs, and require the cabinet's approval before they can be utilized.

— Lim Hui Jie, Reuters

Caixin China December services PMI expands at fastest rate since July

A private survey showed services activity continued to grow in China in December, with foreign demand for the country's services also rising.

The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index rose to 52.9 in December compared with 51.5 in November, climbing for a 12th straight month. The survey also noted that the rate of growth was the fastest since July.

"Growth momentum across China's service sector continued to revive at the end of 2023," according to the survey report. "Employment registered a subtle uptick as businesses exercised caution in hiring. But the slight expansion was sufficient to absorb new orders, keeping backlogs of work unchanged."

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a reading below that level points to a contraction.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Hong Kong's business activity improves at fastest pace since April

Business activity in Hong Kong's private sector improved at the fastest pace since April, according to S&P Global.

The city's purchasing managers' index rose to 51.3 in December, higher than the 50.1 seen in November.

The S&P Global report noted that new business and output in Hong Kong returned to growth, though foreign demand conditions remained subdued.

"The improvement in overall sales nevertheless supported faster employment growth, while firms also raised their inventory holdings amid softening cost pressures," the report added.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan Airlines shares plunge over 2% as markets react to collision

Shares of Japan Airlines slid as much as 2% on Thursday, before recovering slightly as Japan's markets resume trading and react to the collision of a JAL flight at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2.

The crash occurred when the JAL flight 516 collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, and claimed the lives of five of the six crew members aboard the Coast Guard plane.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday to the Japan Exchange, JAL said that the estimated loss from the aircraft collision amounted to 15 billion yen (105 million), which will be covered by insurance.

— Lim Hui Jie

Australia stocks extend slide, hit two-week lows

Australia stocks continued to slide after hitting a record high earlier this week, falling to two-week lows on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.53% to trade near 7,495 — its lowest level since Dec. 19 — retreating from an all-time high of 7,632.70 hit on Tuesday.

Aussie markets fell, tracking a somber global mood after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in December showed interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, but provided little clarity on when that might happen.

Bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be raising rates have buoyed the country's stock market — but those hopes have been partly driven by the Fed's dovish shift.

The Aussie dollar strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar in early trading.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Oil rises more than 3% as U.S. warns Houthis, OPEC pledges unity

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Wednesday as the U.S. warned Houthi militants against attacks in the Red Sea and OPEC pledged unity to support market stability.

Libya's Sharara oilfield was also shut down due to protests, two engineers told Reuters.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for February gained $2.32, or 3.29%, to settle at $72.70 a barrel. The Brent contract for March added $2.36, or 3.11%, to settle at $78.25 a barrel.

— Spencer Kimball

Fed minutes show rate cuts are likely, but path is still uncertain

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed that, while the central bank sees rates declining in 2024, but sees its current policy stance as appropriate.

"In their submitted projections, almost all participants indicated that, reflecting the improvements in their inflation outlooks, their baseline projections implied that a lower target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024," the document stated.

It also added: "Participants generally stressed the importance of maintaining a careful and data-dependent approach to making monetary policy decisions and reaffirmed that it would be appropriate for policy to remain at a restrictive stance for some time until inflation was clearly moving down sustainably toward the Committee's objective."

— Jeff Cox

10-year Treasury yield ticks above 4%

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked back above 4% on Wednesday, reversing a downtrend seen toward the end of 2023.

The move put pressure on tech stocks and the S&P 500 real estate sector. It also comes ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

— Fred Imbert

Job openings near expectations; manufacturing gauge nudges up

Job openings were about in line with expectations, while the manufacturing sector remained in contraction, according to separate economic reports Wednesday.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed employment listings at 8.79 million, about in line with the Dow Jones estimate for 8.8 million. Layoffs and hiring totals moved lower.

On the manufacturing side, the ISM Manufacturing report registered a 47.4 reading for December, just above the 47.2 estimate and better than the 46.7 in November. The number represents the percentage of businesses reporting expansion for the month, so anything below 50 represents contraction.

—Jeff Cox