Asia markets rise as Japan December inflation hits its lowest since June 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose as investors assessed Japan's December inflation numbers — the last key data before the Bank of Japan's first monetary policy meeting of 2023.

The world's third-largest economy saw its headline inflation rate hit its lowest level since June 2022, cooling to 2.6% from 2.8% in November.

Japan's core inflation rate — which strips out prices of fresh food — also fell to 2.3% from November's figure of 2.5%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Bank of Japan kicks off its two day monetary policy meeting on Jan. 22, and will announce its decision the next day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded after two straight days of losses, climbing 1.4%, while the Topix climbed 0.98%.

South Korea's Kospi also rose 1.14%, and the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 1.37%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.32%, recovering after three straight days of losses.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,390 pointing to a flat open compared with the HSI's last close of 15,391.79.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rebounded, powered by tech companies.

Most notably, Apple gained 3.3% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy, calling for more than 20% upside over the next 12 months. The tech giant had its best day since May 5, 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.54%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.88% to end at just 15.62 points from its closing record of 4,796.56.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted the largest gain, jumping 1.35%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Japan inflation cools to 2.6% in December, core inflation holds steady

Japan's headline inflation rate fell to 2.6% in December, down from 2.8% in November and hitting its lowest level since June 2022.

Japan's core inflation rate — which strips out prices of fresh food — also fell to 2.3% from November's figure of 2.5%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

The so called "core-core" inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy and is closely watched by the Bank of Japan, came in at 3.7%, slightly lower than the 3.8% seen in November.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: Here's Morgan Stanley's 'conviction list' of global dividend stocks

Dividend stocks in the Asia-Pacific beat the broader market in the fourth quarter of 2023 — bucking the trend in other regions.

Morgan Stanley is still positive on that segment of stocks, and produced a screen of what it called its "conviction list" of them.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

AMD, Nvidia, Boston Scientific, Domino's Pizza among 18 S&P 500 names reaching fresh highs

Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia are among several S&P 500 names to reach 52-week highs on Thursday. AMD traded at all-time high levels not seen since the company's IPO in September 1972, while Nvidia shares were at levels not seen since January 1999. Other tech and software companies, industrial names and a couple hotel chains also reached fresh heights.

Here are some of the names that reached all-time highs:

Hilton Worldwide trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in December 2013

Marriott International trading at all-time high levels back through its spin-off from Marriott Corp in 1993

Domino's Pizza trading at levels not seen since Mar, 2022

ServiceNow trading at all-time high levels back to its IPO in June, 201

Western Digital trading at levels not seen since June, 2022

Ingersoll-Rand trading at all-time high levels back through our history to 1972

Boston Scientific trading at all-time high levels back to its IPO in May, 1992

Intuitive Surgical trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in June, 2000

Stocks in the broad market index that reached new 52-week lows include Devon Energy, Exxon Mobil and Humana.

— Pia Singh, Christopher Hayes

CNBC Pro: BBYD and more: AllianceBernstein names top Asian stock picks for the next 6 months, gives one over 60% upside

Several sectors - and stocks - in Asia Pacific look "particularly attractive right now," according to AllianceBernstein.

These stocks are "highly ranked on a quantitative basis and our companies where our Bernstein analysts have a strong positive view," the Wall Street Bank's analysts wrote as it named its Asian "top picks for the next six months."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

Oil rises on demand forecast, U.S. crude withdrawal

Oil prices rose on Thursday on solid demand growth forecasts for 2024 and a large U.S. crude inventory withdrawal.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract rose $1.52. or 2.09%, to settle a $74.08 a barrel. The Brent futures contract for March rose $1.22, or 1.57%, to settle at $79.10 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency forecast that crude demand would rise by 1.2 million barrels per day in 2024, while OPEC put the figure at 1.8 million barrels per day.

The U.S. also drew 2.5 million barrels from its crude inventories for the week ending Jan. 12, which was larger than expected.

— Spencer Kimball

Apple shares rise after BofA upgrade

Apple shares were up more than 1% in the premarket after the tech giant received an upgrade from Bank of America. The bank also said it sees more than 20% upside going forward.

"We upgrade Apple to Buy from Neutral, given: 1) stronger multi-year iPhone upgrade cycle driven by need for the latest hardware to enable Generative AI features to be introduced in 2024/2025 (large part of installed base still on iPhone 11), 2) higher growth in Services as Apple better monetizes its installed base," BofA said.

— Fred Imbert

Weekly jobless claims post surprise drop

Initial jobless claims fell sharply last week in a surprise move indicating ongoing tightness in the labor market.

First-time filings for unemployment insurance totaled 187,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, a decline of 16,000 from the previous period and below the Dow Jones estimate for 208,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind, decreased to 1.806 million, a decline of 26,000 and below the FactSet estimate for 1.83 million.

—Jeff Cox