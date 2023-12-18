Asia markets poised for mixed open ahead of Bank of Japan policy decision, RBA minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a mixed open as investors brace for the Bank of Japan's final rate decision for 2023, as well as minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's December meeting.

The BOJ is expected to stick with its negative interest rate policy, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Investors will be watching out for the BOJ's stance on its yield curve control policy.

The RBA's minutes will detail its rationale for holding rates at its December meeting, where it kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.35%

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.39%, resuming its climb after the index snapped a six-day winning streak on Monday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, while the Topix was down 0.24%

South Korea's Kospi was also 0.28% lower, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell marginally after hitting its highest level since Sept. 22 on Monday.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,541, pointing to a weaker open compared twith the HSI's close of 16,629.23

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.45% and 0.61% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

The S&P 500 is now 1.2% away from its all-time closing high at 4,796.56 that was reached in January 2022.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Yen strengthens for third straight day ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision

Stanislav Kogiku | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar, trading within the 142 range. It is up for a third straight day.

Investors are gearing up for the Bank of Japan's final rate decision of the year, where the central bank is expected to stick with its negative interest rate policy, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The BOJ's stance on its yield curve control policy will also be closely watched.

"There is no immediate urgency for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to change its accommodative stance, but our base‑case scenario is that it will terminate the current negative interest rate policy in April 2024 to coincide with the annual wage negotiations," Aadish Kumar, international economist at T. Rowe Price wrote in a client note.

"The other key decision facing the Bank of Japan is when—and how—to remove its yield curve control (YCC) policy. While this could happen as early as December this year, the YCC policy has already been gradually winding down, with the parameters of the 10-year yield cap being loosened toward the point of becoming irrelevant," Kumar added.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was headed for a flat open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,810 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,740 against the index's last close of 32,758.98.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Oil settles higher on Red Sea shipping disruption

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as attacks on vessels in the Red Sea create shipping disruptions.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose $1.04, or 1.46%, to settle at $72.47 a barrel. The Brent contract for February gained $1.40, or 1.83%, to settle at $77.95 a barrel.

BP announced on Monday that it was pausing shipping through the Suez Canal in response to attacks by militants in Yemen on vessels in the Red Sea.

— Spencer Kimball

Fed's Goolsbee says he was 'confused' by market reaction

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the market may have misinterpreted the central bank's update from last week, when the Dow jumped to a record high.

"It's not what you say, or what the chair says. It's what did they hear, and what did they want to hear," Goolsbee said. "I was confused a bit — was the market just imputing, here's what we want them to be saying?"

The Fed president also pushed back against the idea that the Fed is actively planning on a series of rate cuts.

"We don't debate specific policies, speculatively, about the future. We vote on that meeting," he said.

— Jesse Pound

Real estate, utilities underperform the S&P 500

Real estate and utilities underperformed on Monday. The sectors were the only two trading in negative territory. Real estate was down by 0.8%, while utilities declined 0.6%.

Kimco Realty and Boston Properties were lower by more than 1%, each. Prologis was off by 1.2%.

Exelon shares dropped by 3%, while PG&E declined more than 2%. Pinnacle West Capital fell by 1.5%.

— Sarah Min

Tech stocks could face steeper pressure in 2024, Bernstein says

Tech stocks could face a larger wave of pressure in 2024, according to Bernstein senior research analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

"We struggle to recommend an overweight in tech for 2024," the analyst wrote in a Monday note. "Tech has outperformed by 2500+ bps twice in the last 20 years (2009 and 2020) and both times subsequent next year performance was in line with the broader market."

Sacconaghi said that while the firm finds it difficult to remain overweight on tech stocks, Bernstein is stopping short of moving to an underweight rating due to strong momentum, falling interest rates as well as the overall outperformance of the sector which makes it "statistically tough (and economically punitive) to actively 'bet against' tech."

— Brian Evans