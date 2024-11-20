Asia markets mostly fall as investors assess Nvidia results, Adani charges

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Thursday, with investors watching tech shares in the region after chipmaker Nvidia reported better-than-expected results.

Nvidia reported a 94% year-on-year surge in revenue for the third quarter to $35.08 billion. However, that is still a consecutive slowdown from the previous three quarters, when sales rose 122%, 262%, and 265%, respectively.

Net income during the quarter rose to $19.3 billion, versus $9.24 billion in the same period a year ago.



All eyes are on Indian stocks related to billionaire Gautam Adani, after the chair of India's Adani Group was indicted with others in New York federal court on charges related to a massive bribery and fraud scheme.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.52% in early trade, and the broad based Topix was 0.2% down.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.20% lower, while the small cap Kosdaq fell 0.25%. Nvidia supplier SK Hynix was trading marginally higher, while heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 0.9%.

In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.18%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,617, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 19,714.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 ended Wednesday flat, with Nvidia shares slipping nearly 1% ahead of the company's highly anticipated earnings report. Investors also assessed disappointing results from Target.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.11%, while the broad index closed little changed at 5,917.11, The Dow Jones Industrial Average was a bright spot, gaining 0.32%.

'Significant corrections' followed stock markets this stretched in the past, Deutsche Bank says

The stock market has always pulled back when valuations are stretched as they are now, according to Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen in a note to clients this week.

"[T]urning points can happen quickly, and … when valuations are stretched to start with, there can be limited scope for further gains," Allen noted. "[E]xamples of high returns through history have often been followed by sizeable reversals."

The bank cited lofty current readings in the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings (CAPE) ratio developed by economist Robert Shiller, arguing that "the CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 has only been higher on two other occasions in the last century" than it is today.

During the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and the period before the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, "there was little scope for further gains since valuations were already so stretched to start with, and they were each followed by a significant correction," Allen wrote. "Indeed, on both the occasions the CAPE ratio has got as high as it is today, there was then a significant correction."

Fed Governor Bowman says inflation progress has 'stalled'

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Wednesday that progress on bringing inflation back to the central bank's goal has slowed.

"We have not yet met our inflation goal and, as I noted earlier, progress in lowering inflation appears to have stalled," Bowman said in remarks in West Palm Beach, Florida. "I see greater risks to the price stability side of our mandate, especially while the labor market remains near full employment, but it is also possible that we could see a deterioration in labor market conditions."

Recent data has indicated that the Fed has neared its 2% inflation target, though the all-items consumer price index nudged higher in October and the core rate indeed has held steady around 3.3% since August.

Inflation concerns caused Bowman to vote against the half-percentage-point interest rate cut in September, though she did vote for the quarter-point reduction earlier this month, which she would have preferred for the initial move. The policymaker said she approaches her role "in an independent way, relying on facts, analysis, my own experience and judgment," and with the inflation mandate in mind.

"In some cases, this approach has led me to depart from the views of my colleagues," she said.

Fed Governor Cook expects more rate cuts as inflation eases

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Wednesday that she sees inflation continuing to ease while the labor market "remains solid" despite some recent signs of weakness.

Consequently, she expects the central bank to continue lowering its benchmark interest rate, though the path ahead is uncertain.

"Going forward, I still see the direction of the appropriate policy rate path to be downward, but the magnitude and timing of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," Cook said in remarks at the University of Virginia.

While inflation, particularly at the core excluding food and energy, remains above the Fed's goal, she expects progress to continue as housing services prices, such as rent, slow their ascent.

