Asia markets largely set to fall on fears the Fed could hold off interest rate cuts; oil soars

Asia-Pacific markets were largely set to fall on Friday, mirroring moves on Wall Street after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials fueled worries that the central bank could hold off on rate cuts.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari cast doubts on Thursday over the central bank cutting rates at all if inflation remained sticky.

Oil prices continued to rise, with WTI crude surpassing $86 a barrel to test six-month highs. Brent crude prices also set a new six-month high of $90.65.

Japan's household spending in February fell much less-than-expected, down 0.5% year on year in real terms, compared with Reuters' expectations of a 3% fall.

Japan's unions secured generous pay hikes for workers in the "shunto" wage negotiations in March, which is expected to fuel consumer spending.

S&P will also release its business activity numbers for Hong Kong, while the Reserve Bank of India will announce its rate decision later in the day. A Reuters poll of economists expects the RBI to hold its benchmark lending rate at 6.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.68% at the open.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to fall after briefly crossing the 40,000 mark on Thursday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,150 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,090 against the index's last close of 39,773.14

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, is expected to rise as trading resumes after a public holiday, with HSI futures at 16,860, compared to the HSI's close of 16,725.1.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.35% to record its worst session since March 2023, and logging its fourth consecutive losing day.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss of 1.40%.

U.S. crude oil cracks $86 as tensions mount between Israel and Iran

Crude oil futures rose Thursday, recouping losses from earlier in the session as tensions in the Middle East continue to mount.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery gained $1.16, or 1.36%, to settle at $86.59 a barrel. The Brent contract for June delivery advanced $1.30, or 1.45%, to $90.65 a barrel. It was the highest settle for both since Oct. 20.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli embassies had been put on high alert after Iran vowed retaliation over a missile strike on its consulate in Damascus earlier this week. Israel Defense Forces have cancelled home leave for combat troops amid mounting tensions with Tehran, according to the Times of Israel.

Oil prices have rallied this year, booking three consecutive months of gains with U.S. crude adding nearly 21% while Brent is up 7.7%. The rally has been driven by mounting geopolitical tensions and a tightening global crude market.

Kashkari warns that rate cuts won't happen unless inflation eases further

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Thursday expressed caution that interest rate cuts might not happen this year unless there's more progress on inflation.

"If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, then that would make me question whether we need to do those rate cuts at all," Kashkari said during an interview with Pensions & Investments, according to a Reuters account. "There's a lot of momentum in the economy right now."

Kashkari, a nonvoter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, is the second central banker this week to dampen rate-cut talk. On Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President and FOMC voter Raphael Bostic said on CNBC that he envisions just one cut this year, and likely not until the fourth quarter.

Richmond Fed's Barkin advocates patience on rate cuts

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin added to the recent cautionary tone from monetary policymakers, saying Thursday that a strong economy gives time to watch the inflation data for progress.

"While I don't see the economy overheating, the Fed knows how to respond if it does. And, if the economy slows, the Fed has enough firepower to support it as necessary," Barkin said during a speech in his home district. "In the interim, I think it is smart for the Fed to take our time."

Noting that inflation data this year has been "a little less encouraging," he said the strong labor market and macro economy allow Fed officials "time for the clouds to clear" before cutting.

